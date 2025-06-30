Asedasciences® And Euretos Partner To Integrate Platforms For Deeper Insights From Disease Biology To Drug Discovery

Unified AI-powered platforms will link hundreds of data sources to deliver unprecedented, high-resolution insights into disease, targets, compounds, and safety

- Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciencesSCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AsedaSciences, a pioneer in human-relevant toxicity profiling, machine learning integration and data visualization for chemical risk, and Euretos, an innovator in AI-driven translational disease research, today announced a strategic commercial partnership to integrate their cutting-edge platforms. This collaboration aims to deliver an end-to-end solution for researchers and pharmaceutical companies seeking deep, translatable insights across the continuum from disease biology to target selection and compound safety.Drug discovery remains hindered by the fragmentation of biomedical knowledge across thousands of disparate scientific databases-each containing unique data types related to diseases, gene targets, and chemical compounds. Linking and contextualizing this information across domains continues to be a major challenge, particularly when translating molecular insights into clinically meaningful outcomes.Through this partnership, Euretos' AI-powered platform, which semantically integrates over 300 biomedical data sources, will be combined with AsedaSciences' 3RnD platform, that generates, integrates and visualizes high-quality human-relevant compound toxicity data. The integration will enable researchers to associate disease mechanisms with molecular targets and, critically, predict compound toxicity in context with those targets and associated disease states."This partnership provides a powerful solution to one of drug discovery's most persistent bottlenecks: making meaningful connections across disease, target biology, and compound safety," said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. "Our technology generates high-content data that captures human cell responses to novel compounds. When integrated with the Euretos platform, we can now help researchers make earlier, more informed decisions about which targets and compounds to pursue-or avoid-based on predicted toxicity profiles and biological associations.""By linking AsedaSciences' predictive toxicity profiling with our AI-driven target discovery capabilities, we can connect high-quality, reproducible biological data on compounds to disease mechanisms, as well as to secondary and off-target effects - enabling the pharmaceutical industry to make smarter, safer, and faster R&D decisions," said Aram Krol, CEO of Euretos. "Together, we're delivering a unique capability: connecting toxicity and efficacy, from target to disease - closing a critical gap in translational research."The integrated platforms will be available by the end of the year, with pilot trials open for registration starting in September. Interested users are invited to contact us to join these trials or to explore opportunities for collaborative projects. This powerful integration anchors publicly available data to high-quality, reproducible biological insights generated by some of the most validated and high-performing cell-based screening methods in the industry. As a result, researchers can now investigate the relationships between compounds and their biological effects in unprecedented ways. This unified approach empowers pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to enhance both early discovery decision-making and downstream development success.For more information about AsedaSciences and the 3RnD platform, please visit AsedaSciences Home and 3RnD.For additional details on Euretos Disease Atlas platform, please visit Euretos HomeAbout AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences' platform provides integrated non-animal screening methods, machine learning, and cloud-based data analysis and visualization for earlier prediction of toxicity risk to support safer compound design across the chemical-producing industries. Through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven 3RnD platform, AsedaSciences empowers scientists to rapidly understand the relationship between chemical structures and their biological effects to support the selection of safer compounds.About EuretosEuretos empowers translational scientists in basic disease research and drug discovery by providing a unified, AI-integrated biomolecular knowledge platform. Our Disease Atlas represents the complexity of disease with the power to decode it. The platform helps researchers to not only find novel therapeutic targets, but to understand their pathophysiological context. The Disease Atlas seamlessly connects diverse data sources-including literature, patents, experimental findings, and real-world clinical data-into a comprehensive knowledge graph.

