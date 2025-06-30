Ariana Designs & Interiors Featured In 425 Magazine's 2025“Faces Of 425” For Leadership In Full-Service Residential Design

MENAFN - GetNews)Ariana Designs & Interiors , a luxury interior design firm, has been named to 425 Magazine's 2025“Faces of 425,” recognizing professionals and companies contributing to the region's design and construction industries. The firm was selected for its full-service design and build leadership, offering integrated architecture, interiors, and furnishing services under one roof.







The award-winning design studio operates under the Ariid Group, which includes Ariana Designs & Interiors, Ariid Build, and Ariid Home. These divisions serve clients seeking cohesive project delivery in high-end residential construction across the greater Seattle area. The group has seen increased demand among homeowners in Kirkland, Bellevue, Medina, Mercer Island, and surrounding communities seeking custom home designer services in Washington.

Founder Ariana Adireh Anderson, who appears in the feature, is acknowledged for leading a female-led design firm that approaches every project with a focus on personalization, detail, and continuity. The studio's projects span Pacific Northwest luxury homes, with a growing client base engaging across multiple service lines from architectural planning to interior styling and furniture curation.

“This recognition by 425 Magazine reflects the depth of work our team does to unify design, build, and furnishing into a single, client-driven experience,” said Anderson.“We're proud to represent a model of full-service design that is rooted in both high-end architecture and interiors and supported by clear process and collaboration.”

The 2025“Faces of 425” edition marks the first time Ariana Designs & Interiors has been included in this annual interior design magazine feature, which highlights notable names across business, real estate, health, and the arts. The issue focuses on those driving innovation in their sectors across the Puget Sound region.

The firm continues to grow its presence as one of the best design firms in Washington, with its Kirkland studio serving as a central hub for Bellevue home remodeling consultations, space planning, and materials selection. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and reports that over 85% of its clients engage in combined services across the Ariid Group.

Consultations for Fall 2025 and early 2026 projects are now open. The firm will also host an in-studio design showcase in October 2025, offering an opportunity for prospective clients to engage with the team and view current residential concepts.

About Ariana Designs & Interiors

Ariana Designs & Interiors is a full-service residential design firm based in Kirkland, WA. A part of the Ariid Group, the firm provides architectural design, construction coordination, interior styling, and furniture sourcing for clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is known for delivering integrated design solutions through its subsidiaries: Ariid Build and Ariid Home.







Ariid Group - a luxury collective of interior design, custom build, and home furnishing brands. Known for delivering refined, full-service living experiences through Ariana Designs and Interiors, Ariid Build, and Ariid Home. Visit ariid to explore their work.