Egypt Pres.: Palestinian State Sole Guarantor Of Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi restated on Monday that the setting up of an independent Palestinian statehood in line with relevant international legitimacy resolutions is the "sole guarantor" of sustainable Middle Eastern stability.
This came in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which they looked into bilateral relations, the regional situation and how to restore regional stability, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
During the phone conversation, the Egyptian leader briefed the Canadian prime minister on his country's ongoing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire, underling the significance of taking advantage of the current regional calm to attain an agreement in this regard, and bringing urgent humanitarian aid in the enclave.
They also considered means of promoting bilateral economic, trade and investment relations to serve common interests, vowing to work together to explore horizons of cooperation across various sectors.
The Egyptian president, further, congratulated the Canadian prime minister on having won his country's recent general election. (end)
