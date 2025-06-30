Global Collaboration In Action: Recent And Upcoming Events Across Inogen Alliance Associates
Jointly driving a green future for enterprises in Vietnam
Hosted by Anew (China) & Cleantech (Vietnam) | May 30, 2025 | Hanoi, Vietnam
In a powerful example of regional collaboration, Inogen Alliance associates Anew and Cleantech co-hosted an in-person event titled "Jointly Drive Green Future for Enterprises in Vietnam." The conference welcomed representatives from multinational enterprises operating in Vietnam, with a focus on the latest trends and regulations in EHS & sustainability management.
The event began with an introduction to Inogen Alliance's global-local model and core values; Respect, Trust, Collaboration, and Integrity, demonstrating how our network delivers tailored solutions through trusted local partners.
Key sessions included:
-
Vietnam EHS Regulatory Update 2025 – Guidance for Chinese enterprises on upcoming compliance changes
Industrial Wastewater Recycling – Advanced technologies and cost-saving strategies
UL 2799 Certification – Insights into achieving zero waste to landfill
Global Zero Waste Trends – Aligning with international certification standards
VOC Removal Technologies – Practical solutions using Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers
Expert Panel Discussion – Real-world experiences and strategies for sustainable enterprise development in Vietnam
The event was a strong reflection of our mission to empower enterprises with local knowledge and global support - helping businesses build greener, more compliant operations in Southeast Asia.
Upcoming webinar: the global EHS compliance challenge
July 3, 2025 | 10:00 AM (UTC+1) | Online Webinar
Register Here
" The Global EHS Compliance Challenge: From Blind Spots to Full Visibility " is our upcoming global webinar focused on helping multinational organizations better understand and manage local EHS compliance across borders.
When headquarters rely solely on reports and policies, critical blind spots can arise, especially when operating across diverse regulatory environments. This 45-minute session will uncover common pitfalls and share real examples from companies navigating global EHS complexity.
What to Expect:
-
Why HQs often misjudge their compliance visibility
Lessons from US, Japanese, and German HQs on overcoming regulatory differences
Identifying high-risk vs. low-risk operations
Moving from fragmented tools to centralized, audit-ready systems
Live demo + expert insights from the Inogen Alliance network
Featured Experts:
-
Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith – VP, Antea Group (USA)
Hiroshi Tachikawa – Managing Director, Propharm Japan
Jannis Faupel – Senior Consultant & Partner, Baden Consulting (Germany)
Theresa Schmidt – Senior EHS Consultant, HPC AG (Germany)
Róbert Szücs-Winkler – CEO, denxpert (Hungary)
Join us to learn how companies like Vantage Data Centers, REWE Group, and Eglo are transforming their global EHS compliance strategies with the support of Inogen Alliance associates.
Register Here
