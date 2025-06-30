Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal Sets New Temperature Record For June


2025-06-30 02:00:46
Xinhua

Lisbon: Portugal has set a new national temperature record for the month of June. According to data from the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the inland town of Mora, in the Evora district, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on June 29, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in Portugal during June.

The IPMA noted that the previous national June record was 44.9 degrees Celsius, registered in Alcacer do Sal, Setubal, on June 17, 2017.

Experts from IPMA said that a slight drop in temperatures is expected in some parts of the country starting June 30, but the decrease will be limited. High temperatures will continue across much of the country, especially in inland areas.

According to the institute, Portugal's all-time highest temperature was 47.3 degrees Celsius, recorded in Amareleja, Beja district, on Aug. 1, 2003.

Portugal is currently enduring an intense heatwave. Due to the extreme weather, IPMA issued red alerts for seven districts from Sunday to Tuesday, including Lisbon, Setubal, Santarem, Evora, Beja, Castelo Branco, and Portalegre. In addition, 80 municipalities across the country remain at the highest level of wildfire risk due to the hot and dry conditions.

