Portugal Sets New Temperature Record For June
Lisbon: Portugal has set a new national temperature record for the month of June. According to data from the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the inland town of Mora, in the Evora district, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on June 29, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in Portugal during June.
The IPMA noted that the previous national June record was 44.9 degrees Celsius, registered in Alcacer do Sal, Setubal, on June 17, 2017.
Experts from IPMA said that a slight drop in temperatures is expected in some parts of the country starting June 30, but the decrease will be limited. High temperatures will continue across much of the country, especially in inland areas.
According to the institute, Portugal's all-time highest temperature was 47.3 degrees Celsius, recorded in Amareleja, Beja district, on Aug. 1, 2003.
Portugal is currently enduring an intense heatwave. Due to the extreme weather, IPMA issued red alerts for seven districts from Sunday to Tuesday, including Lisbon, Setubal, Santarem, Evora, Beja, Castelo Branco, and Portalegre. In addition, 80 municipalities across the country remain at the highest level of wildfire risk due to the hot and dry conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment