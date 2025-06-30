Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of The July 8, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) And Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the July 8, 2025 deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning Bitfarms' internal controls over financial reporting between March 21, 2023 and December 9, 2024 . If you purchased Bitfarms shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Compass Diversified Holdings (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CODI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Compass' subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc. between March 1, 2023 and May 7, 2025 . If you purchased Compass shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

