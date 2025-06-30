Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of The July 8, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) And Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)
The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning Bitfarms' internal controls over financial reporting between March 21, 2023 and December 9, 2024 . If you purchased Bitfarms shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Compass Diversified Holdings (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CODI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Compass' subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc. between March 1, 2023 and May 7, 2025 . If you purchased Compass shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
