Silvania Boosts Global Nature Platform Through Expansion Of Leadership, Strengthened Partnerships, And Brazil Initiatives Driving The Race To Belém

GENEVA, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvania, a global natural capital investment platform launched with an initial USD $500 million commitment from Mercuria and its co-founders, aims to restore the planet's natural balance by mobilizing large-scale private investment in nature and biodiversity.

Combining innovative financing, market expertise, cutting-edge technology, and community-led implementation, Silvania has rapidly built high-caliber teams, launched landscape-scale initiatives, and forged strategic partnerships to deliver competitive economic returns with the aim to drive billions of dollars into nature restoration and protection.

To lead its next phase of growth, Silvania has appointed Eelco Hoekstra as Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned executive with more than three decades of global experience across energy, infrastructure, and sustainability, Hoekstra brings deep expertise in managing and scaling large asset portfolios. He will work alongside Enric Arderiu and the current team, contributing strategic insight and operational leadership to accelerate the expansion of Silvania's global portfolio.

To support this growth, Silvania is deepening alliances and partnerships to ensure that scientific rigor, Indigenous and local knowledge, and community partnerships are central to its work. A landmark example is the development of a global collaboration with Conservation International (CI), announced during London Climate Week at the UK Government's International nature finance event attended by His Majesty the King at Lancaster House. This collaboration will draw on CI's deep science-based expertise, community relationships and project oversight to advise on the deployment of Silvania's capital and help catalyze further funding.

As these new partnerships take root, significant progress is being made on other fronts, including:



A strategic alliance with the Brazilian State of Maranhão to support large-scale forest restoration through the state's flagship Floresta Viva program

Ongoing work with the Brazilian state of Tocantins to develop landscape scale programs across 28 million hectares to reduce deforestation, restore and protect the key ecosystems of the Cerrado and Amazon. The Race to Belém campaign , in partnership with Conservation International and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), that aims to catalyze billions of dollars in private finance for rainforest protection and restoration across Brazil.

During London Climate Action Week, the Race to Belém campaign hosted a group of business, NGO and government leaders, including COP30 CEO Ana Toni, at the London Natural History Museum. Guests were inspired by the messages from David Attenborough's latest work, Our Story , which was created with the support of Silvania. Our Story is a 360-degree immersive experience through earth's biodiversity – highlighting its criticality for a sustainable and prosperous existence on our planet.

Other prominent speakers included Dr. M Sanjayan (CEO Conservation International), Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim (Indigenous Peoples Advocate), Marcello Lelis (Secretary of the Environment, Tocantins), Peter Seligmann (Founder of Conservation International), and Xiye Bastida (Youth climate activist).

A consistent message was clear – establishing nature investments as an investable asset class that generates sustainable returns is key to unlocking the capital required to unlock, protect and restore nature at scale.

SOURCE Silvania

