Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Cats' personalities are different due to their genetic makeup

2025-06-30 09:29:13
(MENAFN) Anyone who’s lived with multiple cats knows their personalities can vary widely. One might be constantly meowing for attention, purring in your lap, and eagerly meeting guests at the door. Another might remain quietly perched in a corner, keeping its distance.

So, what explains these stark behavioral differences? According to a recent study by researchers at Kyoto University in Japan, part of the answer may be hidden in their DNA.

In the study, cat owners from all over Japan filled out a detailed survey about their pets' behavior, known as the Feline Behavioural Assessment and Research Questionnaire. Alongside the questionnaire, they provided cheek swabs from their cats for genetic analysis. The questions covered a range of behaviors, such as how often the cats purred or vocalized toward humans.

The focus of the research was a specific gene known as the androgen receptor (AR) gene, located on the X chromosome. This gene helps the body respond to hormones like testosterone and includes a section of repeated DNA sequences. The AR gene plays a vital role in the biology of all vertebrates.

This gene first appeared in a shared ancestor of jawed vertebrates more than 450 million years ago. It’s responsible for the development of male reproductive organs, certain physical traits, and behaviors related to reproduction. The length of the DNA repeat region can influence how strongly the gene reacts to hormones—shorter repeats result in a more sensitive receptor. In animals like humans and dogs, shorter versions of this gene have been associated with more outgoing and aggressive behavior.

In a group of 280 sterilized cats, those with the shorter AR gene variant were found to purr more frequently. Male cats with this version also vocalized more often toward humans, especially for attention or food. Female cats with the same gene type, however, were noted to be more aggressive toward unfamiliar people. On the other hand, cats with the longer version of the gene—linked to lower sensitivity—were generally quieter. This variant appeared more often in purebred cats, which are often selectively bred for calmer temperaments.

In short, some of your cat’s personality traits—including how talkative they are—might be strongly influenced by their genetic makeup.

