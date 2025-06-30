403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suspect in Idaho Ambush Attack Dies After Killing Two Firefighters
(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed the death of a suspect involved in a Sunday ambush that left two firefighters dead and another injured in Idaho.
Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris provided details during a press conference late Sunday, explaining that the attack unfolded in the early afternoon when firefighters were responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d'Alene. The crew was ambushed by gunfire from an unidentified individual hiding in the woods.
A tactical team used cell phone data to locate the suspect’s position in the dense forest, where they found the suspect’s body, along with a firearm nearby. Sheriff Norris stated, "We believe that was the only shooter that was on the mountain at that time."
Kootenai Health confirmed that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, with two pronounced dead upon arrival. The third firefighter, who was injured, was undergoing treatment.
The wounded firefighter "just came out of surgery" and "is in stable condition," Sheriff Norris added.
Authorities withheld the suspect's identity, citing the need to quickly recover the body for further examination as the fire rapidly advanced, Sheriff Norris explained.
"We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional," Norris continued. "These firefighters did not have a chance."
In an earlier update, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s office announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted by Sunday evening, though the wildfire remains ongoing.
Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris provided details during a press conference late Sunday, explaining that the attack unfolded in the early afternoon when firefighters were responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d'Alene. The crew was ambushed by gunfire from an unidentified individual hiding in the woods.
A tactical team used cell phone data to locate the suspect’s position in the dense forest, where they found the suspect’s body, along with a firearm nearby. Sheriff Norris stated, "We believe that was the only shooter that was on the mountain at that time."
Kootenai Health confirmed that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, with two pronounced dead upon arrival. The third firefighter, who was injured, was undergoing treatment.
The wounded firefighter "just came out of surgery" and "is in stable condition," Sheriff Norris added.
Authorities withheld the suspect's identity, citing the need to quickly recover the body for further examination as the fire rapidly advanced, Sheriff Norris explained.
"We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional," Norris continued. "These firefighters did not have a chance."
In an earlier update, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s office announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted by Sunday evening, though the wildfire remains ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment