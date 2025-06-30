403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Slams Trump's 'Disrespectful Tone' Towards Iranian Supreme Leader
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, asserted early Saturday that if U.S. President Donald Trump is truly committed to negotiating with Tehran, he must abandon his "disrespectful tone" towards the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Araghchi shared his comments in a post on the social media platform X, sharply criticizing Trump for repeatedly using "disrespectful" language when addressing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader ... and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi wrote, emphasizing that "good will begets good will, and respect begets respect."
He further explained, “The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience.” But, he added, “as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny.”
The indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations, brokered by Oman, had been ongoing since April. The discussions aimed to address Tehran's nuclear program and the potential removal of U.S. sanctions.
However, the negotiations came to a halt earlier this month following Israel's airstrikes on Tehran and other locations.
Araghchi shared his comments in a post on the social media platform X, sharply criticizing Trump for repeatedly using "disrespectful" language when addressing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader ... and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi wrote, emphasizing that "good will begets good will, and respect begets respect."
He further explained, “The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience.” But, he added, “as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny.”
The indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations, brokered by Oman, had been ongoing since April. The discussions aimed to address Tehran's nuclear program and the potential removal of U.S. sanctions.
However, the negotiations came to a halt earlier this month following Israel's airstrikes on Tehran and other locations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment