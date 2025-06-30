Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Slams Trump's 'Disrespectful Tone' Towards Iranian Supreme Leader

2025-06-30 05:49:39
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, asserted early Saturday that if U.S. President Donald Trump is truly committed to negotiating with Tehran, he must abandon his "disrespectful tone" towards the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Araghchi shared his comments in a post on the social media platform X, sharply criticizing Trump for repeatedly using "disrespectful" language when addressing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader ... and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi wrote, emphasizing that "good will begets good will, and respect begets respect."

He further explained, “The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience.” But, he added, “as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny.”

The indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations, brokered by Oman, had been ongoing since April. The discussions aimed to address Tehran's nuclear program and the potential removal of U.S. sanctions.

However, the negotiations came to a halt earlier this month following Israel's airstrikes on Tehran and other locations.

