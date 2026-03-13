Europa League: Villa, Porto, Midtjylland Establish Narrow Leads In Round Of 16 First Leg

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Ollie Watkins hit Aston Villa's winner at Lille, while Porto and Midtjylland also took one-goal away advantages in the first legs of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

An Ollie Watkins header ensured Aston Villa will take a lead back to Villa Park following the first leg of the club's UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie against LOSC Lille.

The striker looped a header into the back of the net in the 61st minute to decide a cagey encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Emi Martínez made a number of sharp saves at the other end as a clean sheet helped secure Villa's first-ever victory in France at the seventh attempt.

Triumph in Lille also marked Unai Emery's 100th win as the club's manager - becoming the fastest man to do so in the process - and will see his side begin the second leg with a lead in seven days' time.

Meanwhile, two-time winners Porto claimed a narrow advantage over Stuttgart courtesy of a pair of goals in the space of seven first-half minutes.

The Dragoes' William Gomes curled against the woodwork midway through the opening period before Terem Moffi's powerful effort and Rodrigo Mora's improvised finish threatened to put the tie beyond the hosts.

However, Die Roten cranked up the pressure and cut the deficit just ahead of the interval via Deniz Undav's neat half-volley.

Elsewhere, having won 3-2 at the City Ground in the league phase, Midtjylland stunned Nottingham Forest for a second time, substitute Guesung Cho's looping header in the 80th minute securing a first-leg lead.

The Danish side stood firm despite driving rain and wave upon wave of Forest attacks. Long-range efforts from Elliot Anderson and Ola Aina were well saved by Elias Rafn Olafsson, who marshalled a strong defensive display and helped Midtjylland record an eighth clean sheet in their last 12 European matches.