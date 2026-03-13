Over 356,000 Hectares Of Agricultural Land Sold In Ukraine Last Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Dmytro Makarenko, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre, reporting on the agency's work last year, according to Ukrinform.

According to the official, last year's dynamics in this segment of the land market corresponded to the average indicators of recent years, following the shock caused by Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

"In total, more than 356,000 hectares were sold in 2025 (compared to approximately 320,000 hectares in 2024). The average market price was 57,400 UAH/ha (in 2024 - 46,700 UAH/ha). The percentage of alienated land previously covered by the moratorium was 5.4% at the end of 2025 and 5.8% at the beginning of 2026," Makarenko said.

He also spoke about the work on a pilot project for mass land valuation, which is being implemented by the State Geocadastre. Several stages of the project have already been implemented.

"The first stage was carried out for absolutely all lands. We analyzed the results and decided to slightly improve the valuation model. Accordingly, in the second stage, we applied a regression model for agricultural land [applying reduction coefficients depending on the quality and commercial attractiveness of the land]. And now we are applying the regression model to all categories of land in Ukraine," the head of the agency explained.

Makarenko also gave a positive assessment of the progress of the state land inventory campaign. In 2025, the State Geocadastre showed the best result in recent years - 214,000 hectares were inventoried.

As reported, at the beginning of March, the total volume of transactions on the agricultural land market exceeded 1 million hectare. Since the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land was effectively lifted on July 1, 2021, almost 335,000 land purchase and sale agreements have been concluded.