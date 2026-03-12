Denver Art Museum Reveals 2025 Acquisitions

MENAFN - USA Art News) Denver Art Museum's Latest Acquisitions Move from Morisot and Claudel to Kinetic Art and 20-by-24 Polaroids

The Denver Art Museum is making a case for collecting as a form of time travel. In a newly shared selection of recent acquisitions, the institution traces a line from late Edo-period Japanese painting to 1960s Op and Kinetic art, while also deepening holdings in photography, design, and work by women artists.

Among the most significant historical additions are two works by artists whose reputations have long been shaped by the uneven mechanics of art history. The museum has formally accessioned Berthe Morisot's“La Leçon au jardin (The Lesson in the Garden),” an 1886 painting that had already been on view but entered the collection officially in 2025. A founding figure of Impressionism, Morisot is often discussed in relation to her male peers; the accession underscores the museum's commitment to anchoring her work within the canon on its own terms.

The museum also acquired a rare version of Camille Claudel's“Rêve au coin du feu (Fireside Dream),” conceived between 1899 and 1905 and sand cast by Eugène Blot between 1905 and 1937. Claudel (1864–1943), a French sculptor whose career was long eclipsed by her relationship with Auguste Rodin and her later institutionalization, made the intimate work after her break with Rodin. The sculpture became one of her few commercially successful pieces and was ultimately editioned in 65 versions, including examples designed to function as electric lamps.

Across departments, the museum's collecting also signals a broadening of media and geography. Photography holdings grew by 133 works, including seven 20-by-24-inch Polaroid photographs by modernist photographer and theorist György Kepes. The architecture and design department added 35 objects, among them two contemporary furniture works by women that translate cultural references into abstract form: a 2023 chair by Monica Curiel that echoes the silhouettes of Mexican mariachi string instruments, and a 2023 screen by Kim Mupangilaï that draws on Central African currency tools.

In Modern and Contemporary Latin American Art, the museum added a 1969 painting by Venezuelan-born Op artist Jesús Rafael Soto, titled“Plata, Negro, y Verde.” Soto moved to Paris in 1950 and became a leading figure in Kinetic art, a practice that activates perception through movement or the illusion of movement.

The Arts of Asia collection received a ca. 1975–1980 bamboo tray by Japanese master Iizuka Shōkansai, part of a group of 28 bamboo works gifted to the museum. And in American art, the museum acquired a 1925 painting by Western landscape artist Maynard Dixon.

The museum's newly highlighted acquisitions also include works connected to its exhibition program, such as pieces by artists who held solo shows at the institution in 2025, including Dawoud Bey and Kent Monkman, as well as Jackie Amézquita's“el SUDOR de mi GENTE” (2023).

Taken together, the additions suggest a collecting strategy that is less about a single narrative than about building a collection capable of holding many: women's histories alongside modernist experimentation, design alongside painting, and regional stories alongside global movements. For visitors, that breadth is likely to register not as a checklist of names, but as a set of new encounters across galleries that rarely speak to one another so directly.