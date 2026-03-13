Azerbaijanjapan Trade Volume Shows Mixed Trends In Jan. 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of $5.5 million, or 20.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.
Moreover, exports from Azerbaijan to Japan amounted to $1.27 million, an increase of more than $200,000, or 18.6%, year-on-year.
Meanwhile, imports from Japan to Azerbaijan totaled $19.6 million, down by $5.65 million, or 22.3%, compared to the previous year.
Over the same period, the total foreign trade volume of Azerbaijan was $3.53 billion, reflecting a decline of $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, compared to January 2025. Out of this total, exports accounted for $2.23 billion, a decrease of $802 million, or 26.4%, while imports totaled $1.30 billion, down by $750 million, or 36.5%. The positive trade balance stood at $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, lower than in the same period last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment