Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijanjapan Trade Volume Shows Mixed Trends In Jan. 2026

Azerbaijanjapan Trade Volume Shows Mixed Trends In Jan. 2026


2026-03-13 12:08:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The trade volume between Azerbaijan and Japan reached $20.9 million in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of $5.5 million, or 20.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Moreover, exports from Azerbaijan to Japan amounted to $1.27 million, an increase of more than $200,000, or 18.6%, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, imports from Japan to Azerbaijan totaled $19.6 million, down by $5.65 million, or 22.3%, compared to the previous year.

Over the same period, the total foreign trade volume of Azerbaijan was $3.53 billion, reflecting a decline of $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, compared to January 2025. Out of this total, exports accounted for $2.23 billion, a decrease of $802 million, or 26.4%, while imports totaled $1.30 billion, down by $750 million, or 36.5%. The positive trade balance stood at $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, lower than in the same period last year.

MENAFN13032026000187011040ID1110855966



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search