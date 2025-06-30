Aircraft Window Frame Market Top Companies, Segments And Opportunities By 2031

Rise in aircraft deliveries and surge in the application of lightweight materials in the production of aircraft window frames to drive the global market trends.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aircraft window frame market size amassed revenue of $136.3 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $250.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.The global aircraft window frame market is set to grow, driven by an increase in aircraft deliveries and the rising use of lightweight materials in window frame manufacturing. Supportive government policies and initiatives aimed at boosting domestic air travel are also expected to open up new growth opportunities for the industry. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, highlighting its significant role in the global market landscape.Download Sample Report:The aircraft window frame refers to the structural component that holds the window pane in place, typically consisting of a laminated outer rim and an inner band with a central opening. These frames are primarily used in windshields and passenger cabin windows to enhance structural rigidity. Currently, the growing demand for composite materials in aircraft window frame manufacturing is a major driver of market growth. For example, materials like Lexan polycarbonate are increasingly used due to their lightweight, strength, and good optical clarity. Leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus have collaborated with material suppliers and fabricators to develop advanced composite window frames for next-generation aircraft like the B787 and A350XWB. These composite frames offer improved damage tolerance and are up to 50% lighter than traditional aluminum frames.Additionally, the market has seen substantial growth due to increasing demand for larger aircraft windows that enhance passenger experience, along with a significant rise in global aircraft deliveries. Countries such as Canada, the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, and India are experiencing growth in both air passenger numbers and aircraft acquisitions. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation, airline passenger traffic in the U.S. rose by 119% in October 2021 compared to the same month in 2020. Moreover, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects global air passenger numbers could reach 8.2 billion by 2037, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%. As a result, the expected rise in aircraft production to meet this demand is poised to further fuel the growth of the aircraft window frame market.Buy This Research Report:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft window frame market based on aircraft type, product type, material type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific sub-continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global aircraft window frame market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the Europe aircraft window frame market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast timespan. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA and North America.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying -The report evaluates these major players in the global aircraft window frame industry . These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, the positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.Key participants in the global aircraft window frame market examined in the research include ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, Aerospace Plastic Components, Bayern Innovativ GmbH, Control Logistics Inc., Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Lee Aerospace, LP Aero Plastics Inc., Perkins Aircraft Services, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., SIFCO Industries Inc., SkyArt, Tech-Tool Plastics Corporation, The Nordam Group LLC, and Llamas Plastics, Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Aircraft/ Automotive Industry:Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market :Aviation Asset Management Market:Aircraft Cabin Interior Market:

