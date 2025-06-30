403
Taiwanese Fishing Boat, Bangladeshi Vessel Collide in South China Sea
(MENAFN) The Philippines announced on Wednesday that it dispatched a coast guard ship to assist two vessels involved in a collision within the contested South China Sea.
The accident occurred Tuesday night near Ilocos Sur province in northern Philippines waters, involving the Taiwanese fishing boat Sheng Feng No. 12 and a “suspected” bulk carrier flying a Bangladeshi flag, according to a statement from the Philippine Coast Guard.
The bulk carrier had left Changshu city in eastern China and was en route to the port of Muara Berau in Indonesia.
Taiwan Coast Guard Attache Commander Arthur Yang worked closely with the Philippine Coast Guard to coordinate the response, which resulted in the swift deployment of the BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) to assist the Taiwanese vessel, the statement detailed.
Officials reported that the bow of the Taiwanese fishing boat sustained damage and was partially flooded. The ship’s owners were instructed to navigate it to the nearest northern Philippine port for damage evaluation and to safeguard its crew—comprising five Indonesians and two Taiwanese.
The Philippine statement made no reference to the status of the Bangladeshi-flagged bulk carrier.
