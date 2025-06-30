Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sierra Leone plans on hosting Russian fishing fleet under new agreement

2025-06-30 04:35:22
(MENAFN) Sierra Leone is set to grant Russian fishing companies an annual quota of 40,000 tons, along with various investment incentives, as part of a new cooperation initiative, according to Russia’s Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo).

The announcement came after the first meeting of the Russian-Sierra Leone Fisheries Commission in Freetown, the West African nation's capital. Rosrybolovstvo stated that Sierra Leone is open to hosting up to 20 Russian fishing vessels within its exclusive economic zone.

The deal follows joint marine biology research under Russia’s “Great African Expedition,” launched last August, which studied the distribution and biomass of small pelagic fish species in Sierra Leone’s waters. Negotiations on operational details are expected to begin once the research data is analyzed and Russian fishing companies express specific interest.

The collaboration may also extend to port development, upgrading fishing fleets, and investing in coastal infrastructure like refrigeration systems and monitoring technologies.

This initiative reflects Russia’s broader strategy of strengthening partnerships across Africa in sectors ranging from defense and energy to education and trade. The Kremlin has prioritized expanding its footprint on the continent.

Russia currently maintains a Consulate General in Freetown and plans to open a full embassy in the future, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Recent Russia-Africa agreements have included peaceful nuclear cooperation with Burkina Faso and Mali, and joint efforts in agriculture and healthcare. Additionally, Sierra Leone’s ambassador to Russia, Mohamed Yongawo, expressed interest in collaborating with Russian tech firms such as Yandex to support advancements in education and healthcare.

