403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flash Flood in Pakistan Claims Twelve Lives
(MENAFN) Pakistani officials on Sunday retrieved four additional bodies from the Swat River, increasing the death count to 12 after a sudden flood swept away more than a dozen individuals in the northwestern district sharing the same name.
A rescue mission remains ongoing for one person still unaccounted for, according to Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122.
“So far, Rescue 1122 teams recovered four dead bodies and one person is still missing,” Faizi stated in an official announcement.
The flash flood struck on Friday near Mingora city within the Swat district, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The floodwaters carried away at least 16 people, while three others were saved.
Authorities also evacuated about 80 tourists trapped at various spots along the riverbanks.
This calamity occurs as Pakistan endures a lethal beginning to the monsoon season.
Over the past week, rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people nationwide.
Heavy rains and flash floods frequently affect Pakistan during the monsoon period, inflicting extensive casualties and destruction, especially in the northern and northwestern areas.
A rescue mission remains ongoing for one person still unaccounted for, according to Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122.
“So far, Rescue 1122 teams recovered four dead bodies and one person is still missing,” Faizi stated in an official announcement.
The flash flood struck on Friday near Mingora city within the Swat district, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The floodwaters carried away at least 16 people, while three others were saved.
Authorities also evacuated about 80 tourists trapped at various spots along the riverbanks.
This calamity occurs as Pakistan endures a lethal beginning to the monsoon season.
Over the past week, rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people nationwide.
Heavy rains and flash floods frequently affect Pakistan during the monsoon period, inflicting extensive casualties and destruction, especially in the northern and northwestern areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment