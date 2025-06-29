Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flash Flood in Pakistan Claims Twelve Lives

Flash Flood in Pakistan Claims Twelve Lives


2025-06-29 09:20:24
(MENAFN) Pakistani officials on Sunday retrieved four additional bodies from the Swat River, increasing the death count to 12 after a sudden flood swept away more than a dozen individuals in the northwestern district sharing the same name.

A rescue mission remains ongoing for one person still unaccounted for, according to Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122.

“So far, Rescue 1122 teams recovered four dead bodies and one person is still missing,” Faizi stated in an official announcement.

The flash flood struck on Friday near Mingora city within the Swat district, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The floodwaters carried away at least 16 people, while three others were saved.

Authorities also evacuated about 80 tourists trapped at various spots along the riverbanks.

This calamity occurs as Pakistan endures a lethal beginning to the monsoon season.

Over the past week, rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people nationwide.

Heavy rains and flash floods frequently affect Pakistan during the monsoon period, inflicting extensive casualties and destruction, especially in the northern and northwestern areas.

MENAFN29062025000045017167ID1109738052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search