Spain exposes ‘double standards’ on Russia, Israel
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has criticized the European Union for applying double standards by imposing extensive sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, while failing to take comparable measures against Israel amid its conflict in Gaza. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sanchez announced his intention to propose suspending the EU’s trade agreement with Israel, citing Article 2 of the pact, which defines human rights as a fundamental component.
Sanchez highlighted alarming UN reports detailing the dire situation in Gaza, where over 56,000 Palestinians have died since October 2023. He condemned the EU for imposing 18 rounds of sanctions on Russia for its aggression but neglecting to suspend ties with Israel despite ongoing human rights violations.
The Israeli Embassy in Madrid condemned Sanchez’s comments as “morally indefensible” and accused him of waging an “anti-Israel crusade.” The embassy emphasized Israel’s right and duty to defend itself amid multiple existential threats. In response, the Spanish Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli envoy to address the embassy’s “unacceptable” remarks.
The conflict in Gaza escalated after a surprise Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, resulting in approximately 1,200 Israeli deaths and over 200 hostages taken. The Israeli Defense Forces resumed military operations in Gaza following the breakdown of a ceasefire in March.
