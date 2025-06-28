UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Day Temperatures To Hit 43Oc In Dubai
The weather in the UAE on Saturday, June 28, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by Saturday night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, are expected, with a speed of 10–20kmph, reaching 35kmph.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures in Dubai are expected to range between 32oC and 43oC, while in Abu Dhabi it will be between 30oC and 40oC. Temperatures in Sharjah will range between 30oC and 44oC.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday, June 27, was 49.9°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2pm UAE local time.
