The Spanish Cultural Center's Spectator Dialogues Project Provides Theater Tools For Teenagers In Costa Rica
The workshop is led by Javier Monge, a Costa Rican actor with over 20 years of artistic career. He has specialized in theater improvisation, becoming a leading figure in the technique throughout Latin America.Registration closes on June 30th, and you can register at the following link:
The dates of the sessions are as follows:
Tuesday, July 8th and Tuesday, July 15th from 2 to 4 pm in the courtyard of the Spanish Cultural Center.
