The Spanish Cultural Center's Spectator Dialogues Project Provides Theater Tools For Teenagers In Costa Rica

2025-06-28 05:19:12
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Spanish Cultural Center will provide theater tools to teenagers with the“Spectator Dialogues” project. This is a theater appreciation workshop that seeks to deepen the knowledge and understanding of theater, both from a historical, aesthetic, and practical perspective, developing a deeper understanding of the elements that make up a theatrical work (script, direction, acting, set design, etc.) and fostering the ability to analyze and evaluate a performance.

The workshop is led by Javier Monge, a Costa Rican actor with over 20 years of artistic career. He has specialized in theater improvisation, becoming a leading figure in the technique throughout Latin America.

Registration closes on June 30th, and you can register at the following link:

The dates of the sessions are as follows:

Tuesday, July 8th and Tuesday, July 15th from 2 to 4 pm in the courtyard of the Spanish Cultural Center.

