Turkmenistan Finds Itself In Upper Echelons Of Uzbekistan's Export Partners In Early 2025
In the corresponding five-month interval, Uzbekistan's
exportation of commodities to Turkmenistan reached a valuation of
$50 million-reflecting an augmentation of $2 million relative to
the analogous timeframe in 2024.
The aggregate quantum of bilateral commerce between the two nations reached a substantial $283.3 million during the initial quintet of months in the fiscal year 2025. This placed Turkmenistan 14th among Uzbekistan's foreign trade partners during the reporting period.
In the interim, Uzbekistan's aggregate foreign trade turnover ascended to $31.3 billion during the January–May 2025 timeframe, reflecting a surge of $4.1 billion, equivalent to a 15 percent uptick relative to the corresponding interval in 2024. This expansion underscores the nation's continuous assimilation into the global marketplace and the proliferation of transnational trade dynamics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment