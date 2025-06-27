Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Finds Itself In Upper Echelons Of Uzbekistan's Export Partners In Early 2025

2025-06-27 10:03:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 28. From January to May 2025, Turkmenistan exported goods worth approximately $235 million to Uzbekistan, placing it among the top 10 largest suppliers to the Uzbek market, Trend reports.

In the corresponding five-month interval, Uzbekistan's exportation of commodities to Turkmenistan reached a valuation of $50 million-reflecting an augmentation of $2 million relative to the analogous timeframe in 2024.

The aggregate quantum of bilateral commerce between the two nations reached a substantial $283.3 million during the initial quintet of months in the fiscal year 2025. This placed Turkmenistan 14th among Uzbekistan's foreign trade partners during the reporting period.

In the interim, Uzbekistan's aggregate foreign trade turnover ascended to $31.3 billion during the January–May 2025 timeframe, reflecting a surge of $4.1 billion, equivalent to a 15 percent uptick relative to the corresponding interval in 2024. This expansion underscores the nation's continuous assimilation into the global marketplace and the proliferation of transnational trade dynamics.

