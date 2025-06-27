403
Amir Receives Phone Call From Venezuelan President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Friday from the President of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.
During the call, President Maduro affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constituted a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Maduro stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.
For his part, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his thanks to President Maduro for his sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.
