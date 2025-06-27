Herf Apparel Announces Sleek All-Black Leather Cigar Case In Major Product Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herf Apparel announces the launch of an all-black leather edition of its signature Herf Crossbody 2.0 cigar case, driven by customer demand and built for true cigar enthusiasts.

Odenville, Alabama, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herf Apparel has officially announced the expansion of its flagship product line with the launch of a new, all-leather black edition of the Herf Crossbody 2.0 Premium Leather Cigar Case. The move comes in direct response to overwhelming feedback from the cigar-smoking community following the success of the original design. With customer demand driving the evolution of both style and function, this latest release marks a milestone in the brand's growth and commitment to serving serious cigar enthusiasts.







“This new edition was not something we just thought up in a boardroom,” said Jervaris Robertson, founder of Herf Apparel.“It's something that came straight from our customers, the people who use our bags every day, who show up to cigar lounges, who live this lifestyle. They asked, and we delivered.”

The original Herf Crossbody 2.0 was born out of a personal experience that sparked a realization. After misplacing a traditional cigar case at an event due to juggling drinks and socializing, Robertson recognized a clear gap in the market. The need for a hands-free, fashionable, and functional cigar solution was apparent, especially in a space where many products were either overly styled or overly simplistic, with little regard for daily practicality or aesthetic versatility.

“When I first created this, it came from my own frustration. I needed something that worked with my outfit, didn't feel tacky, and actually held everything I needed,” Robertson explained.“But it turned out I was not the only one. The more I talked to others in the cigar community, the more I realized they were facing the same issues.”







Designed specifically for enthusiasts, not casual or one-time smokers, the Herf Crossbody 2.0 is more than a fashion statement. Built from durable, crazy horse leather, the bag holds four to six cigars, depending on size. It includes a dedicated slot for a cigar cutter and lighter, space for a humidity pack, two card slots, and an exterior pocket ideal for quick access to tickets or accessories during events. A wide, comfortable strap allows wearers to keep their essentials close without sacrificing style.

The new all-black leather version introduces a softer yet equally durable material, preserving all the functionality that made the original popular while expanding stylistic options. This is especially meaningful in a culture that values both craftsmanship and presentation.

“The all-black version gives people another way to express themselves,” Robertson said.“Whether you are dressed up or keeping it casual, this bag fits. And people love it. I had folks asking to buy it before it was even in stock.”

The enthusiasm around the launch is no surprise to those who have watched Herf Apparel grow from a grassroots idea into a fast-rising cigar accessory brand. What started as a personal project has evolved into a full-fledged movement within the cigar community. Robertson's vision is clear: continue building products that reflect the identity, taste, and real-world needs of the people who use them.

“This is just the beginning,” he added.“We are already working on more colorways and materials. The community has shown up for us in a big way, and we are going to keep showing up for them.”





