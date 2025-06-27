Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed BKI Terror Module

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 27 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday that the Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, being operated by the UK-based Nishan Singh on the directions of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, with the arrest of its three associates, including a juvenile.

Those arrested have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The Intelligence-led operation was carried out by State Special Operation Cell of Mohali.

DGP Yadav said that during the operation two hand grenades and one sophisticated 9 mm glock pistol along with three cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

This group was conspiring to carry out attacks at police establishments and targeted killings in the area of Amritsar, he said, while adding that a major terror plot has been foiled, saving countless innocent lives.

The DGP said that more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.

Assistant Inspector General (SSOC) Ravjot Grewal said that during the investigation accused Sehajpal Singh revealed that he was working on the direction of another associate identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, who was lodged in Ferozepur Jail.

Following disclosures of the Sehajpal, police teams have brought Lovepreet on production warrant, she said, adding that during questioning it has come to light that Lovepreet instructed Sehajpal Singh, who further roped in his associate Vikramjit Singh, for the retrieval and transportation of the recovered arms and explosives.

Lovepreet, a known criminal with multiple cases registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and attempt to murder, played a pivotal role in mobilising and directing ground-level operatives.

AIG Grewal said that the recovered hand grenades were meant to be used in a targeted explosion, with the specific location and timing to be conveyed later by the handlers abroad, while the recovery of a glock pistol was intended to be used in the targeted killing of rival gang members.