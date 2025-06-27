Moonkie's First Bites Gift Set Wins“Tableware Of The Year” At 2025 Baby Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chino Hills, California, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonkie's First Bites Gift Set has been named“Tableware of the Year” at the 2025 Baby Innovation Awards-one of the industry's most respected honors recognizing excellence in parenting products. This recognition affirms Moonkie's mission to create tools that genuinely empower babies in their early development and simplify life for the families who care for them. Designed to help the little one smoothly transition from assisted to independent feeding. Moonkie's First Bites Gift Set is a thoughtfully designed, all-in-one feeding solution that combines modern minimalism with everyday practicality-perfect for helping little ones explore their first tastes.









Designed to Fit Real Family Life

The First Bites Gift Set is built with both function and everyday beauty in mind. With its clean design and soft, muted colors, it fits easily into modern homes-simple, practical, and calming to use.









The set includes everything needed to support a baby's first meals: a 3-in-1 sippy cup (that works as a straw, sippy, or open cup), a soft silicone bib with a deep pouch, a suction bowl and divided plate (both with lids), a flexible feeding spoon, a baby spoon and fork, two 4oz baby food containers with secure lids, and a silicone placemat. Every piece is designed to make feeding easier, whether at home or on the go.

Safe from the Start

When it comes to what your baby puts in their mouth, safety is non-negotiable. That's why every piece in the First Bites Gift Set is made from food-grade platinum silicone-no BPA, no phthalates, no harmful chemicals. The spoon and fork tips use medical-grade stainless steel, and everything is tested to meet strict US and EU safety standards.



As a parent, it means you don't have to second-guess what's touching your baby's food. No strong plastic smells, no weird coatings-just solid, safe materials you can trust, day after day. Whether you're serving warm oatmeal or chilled fruit, you know the tools you're using are built for your baby's health and peace of mind.

Less Mess, More Time for What Matters

Mealtimes with a baby are rarely neat-but this set helps make them manageable. The suction bowl and plate stay in place, so your baby can focus on eating instead of flipping dishes-and you don't have to clean the floor after every meal. The silicone bib catches food before it ends up on clothes or the chair, cutting down on outfit changes and laundry. When there are leftovers, the sealed containers make it easy to store or pack meals without leaks.

Built to Last, Easy to Clean

Babies drop things. They chew on everything. And they don't care if something gets thrown across the room. That's why every piece in the First Bites Gift Set is made to hold up to daily use-whether it's being tossed from a highchair or gnawed on during teething.



The flexible silicone doesn't crack or break, even after constant use. It's also stain-resistant, so you don't have to worry about colorful purees leaving a mess behind. And when mealtime is over, everything can go straight into the dishwasher-no scrubbing, no soaking.









Supports Baby's Growth and Independence

The 3-in-1 cup starts with a sippy lid, then transitions to a straw and eventually an open cup, so your baby can build confidence step by step. The soft-tipped spoon is gentle on sore gums and new teeth, while the utensils have easy-to-hold handles that encourage babies to try feeding themselves.



Whether you're doing purees or baby-led weaning, this set gives your little one the tools to practice eating independently-without making the process harder for you. It supports learning, builds coordination, and gives parents a small but meaningful break during mealtime.

A Gift That Feels Personal

Whether it's for a baby shower, a first birthday, or a milestone celebration, the First Bites Gift Set isn't just practical-it's deeply personal. Each set can be engraved with a child's name or initials and arrives in a luxe or standard gift box. It's a product that turns a daily ritual into a cherished memory.

An Award That Honors More Than Design

Being named“Tableware of the Year” is a proud moment for Moonkie, It shows that parents today are looking for more than just baby gear. They want products that are safe, functional, and meaningful-tools that make life easier while respecting the moments that matter.



That's exactly what Moonkie stands for. Rooted in a balance of calm and curiosity, Moonkie designs with intention-creating everyday essentials that support real family life. From reducing mealtime stress to encouraging a child's independence, every product reflects a deep respect for early childhood and the little wins of parenthood.





CONTACT: Lesley L. Moonkie lesley.l (at) moonkieshop.com