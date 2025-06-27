We Are In The Process Of Constructing India's Largest Indoor Studio Floor In Chennai: VELS Film International

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 27 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's well known production houses, VELS Film International, on Friday announced that it was in the process of constructing India's largest indoor studio floor in Chennai and that it was in advanced negotiations to acquire additional studio spaces across the city.

The production house also released a video that showcased its much-awaited slate of films set for production and release between 2025 and 2027.

The video offered a glimpse into VELS's upcoming titles-spanning commercial blockbusters, socially rooted dramas, and high-concept genre films.

The production house disclosed that it would be collaborating with some of the most accomplished and promising filmmakers in Indian cinema, including directors Sundar C, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Prem Kumar, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arunraja Kamaraja, Vignesh Raja, Chella Ayyavu, and Ganesh K. Babu.

It highlighted the fact that acclaimed actors such as Dhanush, Ravi Mohan, Nayanthara, and Vishnu Vishal would be among those who would be playing the leads in films that it was currently producing.

It also said that it was in discussions with several emerging directors and actors to collaborate on a new wave of exciting films-many of which will mark the directorial debuts of fresh creative voices.

VELS Film International Chairman Ishari K. Ganesh said,“This lineup represents our next chapter - bigger, bolder, and focused on delivering impactful storytelling. We are proud to partner with the best creative minds and bring cinema that will resonate with audiences across platforms and languages.”

VELS, which has a growing library of successful films, said it continues to strengthen its position as a full-spectrum content studio, with capabilities spanning development, production, and distribution.

The production house said it was actively scaling up its original content creation team and building an in-house development arm for digital-first stories and pan-India collaborations.

"As part of our strategic evolution, we have restructured the company and brought in several valuable players across creative, production, and business functions-each playing a key role in driving the growth and long-term success of VELS. With this launch, VELS steps forward to elevate its public limited company into a formidable national studio brand.

Interestingly, the company also owns and operates Vels Jollywood, an exclusive film-based theme park and filming studio in Karnataka, expanding its presence in the experiential and production infrastructure segment.

This apart, the production house also said that it was actively investing in acquiring theatres across tier 2 and tier 3 cities as part of its vision to gain downstream control in distribution and theatrical exhibition.