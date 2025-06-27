Bitget Wallet Introduces BTC Staking Initiative With Rhea Finance, Offering Up To 15% APY And 3 Million RHEA In Rewards

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has worked with decentralized finance platform Rhea Finance to introduce a BTC staking initiative offering yields of up to 15% APY and 3 million RHEA token incentives. Running from June 27 to July 11, the initiative aims to increase participation in decentralized lending and support the growth of Rhea's onchain ecosystem ahead of its upcoming token generation event.

Rhea Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol that allows users to supply assets to earn interest or borrow against them through a pool-based interest rate model. By staking BTC through Bitget Wallet, users gain access to competitive yield opportunities and token-based rewards. All incentives will be distributed following the launch of the RHEA token, with participation dependent on staking and completion of a set of engagement tasks.

To qualify, users must stake at least $10 worth of BTC via Bitget Wallet and complete actions such as following Rhea on social channels and joining its community groups. Each user is limited to one wallet address and device, with a minimum wallet balance required at the close of the initiative. The program combines DeFi-native incentives with a non-custodial experience to drive broader awareness and adoption.

"This collaboration with Rhea Finance reflects our commitment to enabling secure and accessible on-chain opportunities for everyday users," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet. "By integrating high-yield staking directly into the wallet, we're helping users benefit from DeFi without needing to navigate complex protocols or give up control of their assets."

