Stock Market Information For NVIDIA Corp

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

NVIDIA Corp is a equity in the USA market.

The price is 154.31 USD currently with a change of 6.45 USD from the previous close.

The latest trade time is Thursday, June 26, 17:06:55 +0530.

Nvidia Surpasses Microsoft to Reclaim Global Valuation Crown

Nvidia has overtaken Microsoft to retake its position as the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with a market capitalisation reaching approximately $3.77 trillion. The chipmaker's stock surged more than 4 per cent to close at a record $154.31, edging past Microsoft's $3.66 trillion and Apple's $3.01 trillion valuations this Wednesday.

The rally was fuelled by upbeat investor sentiment at Nvidia's annual investor meeting, where CEO Jensen Huang highlighted growth avenues in artificial intelligence and robotics-particularly autonomous vehicles driven by the Nvidia Drive platform. In parallel, Loop Capital raised its price target to $250, citing an incoming“Golden Wave” of generative AI adoption.

Investor confidence also appears undeterred by current export restrictions in the US against China, which could cost Nvidia up to $8 billion in revenue in the second quarter. Huang criticised these measures, suggesting they have spurred Chinese competitors to accelerate their own technological development. Nonetheless, his remarks, combined with strong demand in China-which accounted for over $17 billion in revenue last fiscal year, representing 13.1 per cent growth-helped sustain bullish sentiment.

The broader semiconductor sector mirrored Nvidia's momentum. Partner companies like Micron delivered robust earnings that signalled continued demand for high-bandwidth memory chips essential to AI workloads, while chipmakers such as Broadcom, Marvell and AMD also recorded gains.

Nvidia's ascent is part of a larger trend: its share price has climbed nearly 15 per cent year-to-date, and approximately 80 per cent higher since early April lows, reversing a steep 37 per cent slump in April amid concerns over China and tariffs. Its stock now trades at roughly 30 times forward earnings-below its five‐year average of 40-pointing to comparatively tempered expectations.

See also Global Demand Fuels Ritchie Bros.' Dubai Auction Surge

Market analysts argue that Nvidia's dominance in high‐end AI processors gives it durable pricing power and strong margins. Barclays raised its target to $200 and projected a valuation as high as $4.9 trillion, while Bernstein noted robust AI spending will further propel its momentum despite export limitations.

Technical indicators support the bullish case: Nvidia broke through a rising‐wedge pattern; a golden‐cross formation and robust relative strength index readings all point to continued upside, with some predicting a possible move to $205 by late July, provided support holds above the $150 threshold.

Nvidia's dominance adds fuel to a broader tech market upswing. The S&P 500 technology segment hit record highs, driven largely by AI-related optimism. Chief clients such as Microsoft, OpenAI, xAI and Meta continue placing increasing orders, reinforcing Nvidia's central role in the global AI hardware ecosystem.

The company's trajectory contrasts with Microsoft, whose market capitalisation, though still massive, failed to keep pace amid Nvidia's surge: Microsoft stock was last trading at $492.27 with a market cap near $2.79 trillion. Apple trails further behind at around $3.28 trillion.

The dynamic among Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple illustrates a high‐stakes valuation game driven by AI. Nvidia's technical dominance, combined with favourable analytics and supply‐chain signals, supports the thesis that it will retain its lead in the near term. Yet, external factors such as evolving export rules, geopolitical tensions and competitive responses-including efforts by Chinese chipmakers-could pose challenges.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?