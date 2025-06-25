FC Barcelona Confirms Renovated Camp Nou Reopening Date, Releases Video (WATCH)

After months of anticipation, Barcelona fans can finally mark their calendars for the reopening of the iconic Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The club has officially confirmed that the first match back at the stadium will take place on August 10, 2025, with the Joan Gamper Trophy serving as the grand occasion.

The announcement was made through a video released by the club, revealing that Hansi Flick's team will face Como, managed by Barça legend Cesc Fabregas. This highly anticipated match will serve as a soft opening before the first official fixture in September, which is expected to attract a larger audience.

Coming back home, feel the vibe twitter/5IXYs2RFvW

- FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 25, 2025

Club president Joan Laporta had previously hinted that the Gamper Trophy would be hosted at the Spotify Camp Nou, stating that the plan was to return in September, with the Gamper match taking place in August. With the release of the video, it appears that all necessary permits have been granted, allowing the club to return to their spiritual home.

Initially, the club planned to reopen the stadium with a limited capacity of 25,000 for safety reasons. However, due to faster-than-expected progress on the stadium renovations, this figure may be increased to around 35,000 fans. While still short of the expected 65,000 capacity for competitive matches later in the season, this is a significant step forward, reflecting the successful pace of construction and safety compliance.

Final attendance numbers will be confirmed closer to the date, as structural and security evaluations continue. Nevertheless, the August 10 match promises to be a moment of celebration and renewal for Barça fans worldwide, marking the club's highly anticipated return home.