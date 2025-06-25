Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Protests China’s New Construction in East China Sea


2025-06-25 04:45:08
(MENAFN) Japan escalated diplomatic tensions on Tuesday by formally protesting China’s suspected resource development activities in the East China Sea. The protest followed reports from local media that Beijing began building a new structure within the disputed maritime zone.

According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the newly constructed facility lies close to the Tokyo-proposed median line, which marks the boundary between the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) claimed by both nations. This development comes after Japan confirmed a similar Chinese initiative earlier in May.

Tokyo lodged an official complaint with the Chinese Embassy in Japan, condemning Beijing’s actions as "extremely regrettable" and accusing China of pressing ahead with “unilateral development” despite the unresolved dispute over the maritime boundary.

Japan fears that China’s independent construction efforts could lead to the diversion of natural resources from areas Japan considers under its jurisdiction.

Japan upholds the median line—positioned between the two countries’ coastlines—as the legitimate maritime boundary under its domestic law. Conversely, China asserts that its EEZ extends significantly farther into the sea.

Though both countries reached an agreement in 2008 to jointly develop gas fields in this contested zone, negotiations have since stalled.

No official response from China has been reported regarding Japan’s protest.

