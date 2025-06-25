403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Protests China’s New Construction in East China Sea
(MENAFN) Japan escalated diplomatic tensions on Tuesday by formally protesting China’s suspected resource development activities in the East China Sea. The protest followed reports from local media that Beijing began building a new structure within the disputed maritime zone.
According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the newly constructed facility lies close to the Tokyo-proposed median line, which marks the boundary between the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) claimed by both nations. This development comes after Japan confirmed a similar Chinese initiative earlier in May.
Tokyo lodged an official complaint with the Chinese Embassy in Japan, condemning Beijing’s actions as "extremely regrettable" and accusing China of pressing ahead with “unilateral development” despite the unresolved dispute over the maritime boundary.
Japan fears that China’s independent construction efforts could lead to the diversion of natural resources from areas Japan considers under its jurisdiction.
Japan upholds the median line—positioned between the two countries’ coastlines—as the legitimate maritime boundary under its domestic law. Conversely, China asserts that its EEZ extends significantly farther into the sea.
Though both countries reached an agreement in 2008 to jointly develop gas fields in this contested zone, negotiations have since stalled.
No official response from China has been reported regarding Japan’s protest.
According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the newly constructed facility lies close to the Tokyo-proposed median line, which marks the boundary between the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) claimed by both nations. This development comes after Japan confirmed a similar Chinese initiative earlier in May.
Tokyo lodged an official complaint with the Chinese Embassy in Japan, condemning Beijing’s actions as "extremely regrettable" and accusing China of pressing ahead with “unilateral development” despite the unresolved dispute over the maritime boundary.
Japan fears that China’s independent construction efforts could lead to the diversion of natural resources from areas Japan considers under its jurisdiction.
Japan upholds the median line—positioned between the two countries’ coastlines—as the legitimate maritime boundary under its domestic law. Conversely, China asserts that its EEZ extends significantly farther into the sea.
Though both countries reached an agreement in 2008 to jointly develop gas fields in this contested zone, negotiations have since stalled.
No official response from China has been reported regarding Japan’s protest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment