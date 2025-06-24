Skycrest Capital Launches Pension Plan With Ambitious 150% First-Week Target, Powered By LEXO Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyCrest Capital, a global fintech innovator, today announced the launch of its transformative, a structured asset growth initiative set to begin on Monday, June 23, 2025. Powered by the proprietaryand executed via the, the plan targets a 150% net return in its first week, offering individual traders and investors a disciplined, AI-driven path to wealth accumulation.









Headquartered in Manhattan, SkyCrest Capital manages $1.2 billion in assets for over 600 high-net-worth clients across New York, Singapore, and Dubai. Known for its SkyAlpha X 2.0 AI system, which achieves 95% crypto trend prediction accuracy, and the SkyFund Protocol (SKF) , SkyCrest now introduces the Pension Plan to democratize structured trading. Unlike traditional models, this initiative emphasizes“rhythm over judgment, system over emotion,” delivering replicable growth through high-probability intraday trades and mid-term positions over a 40-day cycle.

Pension Plan: A Structured Approach to Wealth

The Pension Plan leverages SAX-iCore's real-time structural analysis to provide:



Daily AI Signals : High-probability trade cues tailored to account profiles.

Automated Trading Rhythms : Dynamic position tiers based on capital and experience.

Real-Time Transparency : On-chain auditability via LEXO's multi-chain platform. Account Autonomy : User-controlled wallets with independent fund access.









SkyCrest's 150% first-week target stems from SAX-iCore's stress tests, which showed weekly returns of 90% to 160%.“This isn't a gimmick-it's a data-driven structural model,” said Nathaniel Ross, SkyCrest's founder.“Our AI customizes execution to each account, ensuring precision and scalability.”

LEXO Platform: Secure and Transparent Execution

All trades occur on LEXO, a decentralized, MSB-registered platform compliant with FinCEN's KYC/AML and BSA requirements. LEXO ensures:











Full on-chain transparency with real-time audit uploads.

Non-custodial asset management via user wallets integrated with SAX-iCore. Support for USDT-denominated contracts and U.S. stock derivative simulations.



“LEXO maximizes autonomy and compliance,” a SkyCrest spokesperson noted.“Participants retain full control while benefiting from AI-driven strategies.”

Strong Early Adoption

SkyCrest pre-evaluated over 500 prospective participants, onboarding the first batch of mid-sized accounts today. Early feedback is positive, with a Texas participant stating,“The SAX-iCore integration is seamless, and my trades this morning show steady gains.” In response to user demand for transparency, SkyCrest will launch a Strategy Visualization Module this week to provide AI rationale and operational insights.

Industry Interest and Future Vision

The Pension Plan has drawn inquiries from New York hedge research institutes, a Silicon Valley AI wealth platform, and an Asian ETF innovation fund, signaling its potential to redefine structured finance. This initiative paves the way for SkyCrest's 2026 structured fund public offering, combining AI strategies with on-chain transparency.

“The Pension Plan is more than a program-it's a new financial paradigm,” Ross said.“We're building a sustainable asset pathway with LEXO's secure infrastructure.” SkyCrest will continue onboarding participants in controlled batches, with the first performance checkpoint set for Friday, shared via community channels.

SkyCrest Capital invites traders to join this bold venture.

About SkyCrest Capital

Founded in 2019, SkyCrest Capital is a global fintech leader headquartered in New York, blending AI with asset management. Serving high-net-worth clients with equity, crypto, and DeFi strategies, it manages $1.2 billion in assets across a global network.

Contact us Email: ...

Official Website:

Contact Person: Audrey Sinclair

Company Email: ...

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by SkyCrest Capital. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at