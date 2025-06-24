BAFF- And APRIL-Targeted Therapies Market Sees Surge In Activity Amid Rising Autoimmune Disease Burden Delveinsight
|
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key Indications Covered in the Report
|
IgA nephropathy (IgAN), lupus nephritis, myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren's syndrome, and other B-cell-mediated autoimmune conditions
|
Key BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Companies
|
Vera Therapeutics, RemeGen, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and others
|
Key BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies
|
Atacicept, Telitacicept, AUR200, and others
Scope of the BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Market Report
-
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Drugs
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about BAFF- and APRIL-targeted therapies in development @ BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Key Insights
|
2.
|
Report Introduction
|
3.
|
Executive Summary
|
4.
|
Key Events
|
5.
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
6.
|
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
|
6.1.
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025
|
6.2.
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
|
6.3.
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025
|
6.4.
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034
|
7.
|
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies: Background and Overview
|
7.1.
|
Introduction
|
7.2.
|
Potential of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies in Different Indications
|
7.3.
|
Clinical Applications of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies
|
8.
|
Target Patient Pool of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies
|
8.1.
|
Assumptions and Rationale
|
8.2.
|
Key Findings
|
8.3.
|
Total Cases of Selected Indication for BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies in the 7MM
|
8.4.
|
Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indication for BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies in the 7MM
|
8.5.
|
Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indication for BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies in the 7MM
|
9.
|
Emerging Therapies
|
9.1.
|
Key Competitors
|
9.2.
|
Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics
|
9.2.1.
|
Product Description
|
9.2.2.
|
Other developmental activities
|
9.2.3.
|
Clinical development
|
9.2.4.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
9.3.
|
Telitacicept: RemeGen
|
9.3.1.
|
Product Description
|
9.3.2.
|
Other developmental activities
|
9.3.3.
|
Clinical development
|
9.3.4.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
List to be continued in the report
|
10.
|
BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies: Seven Major Market Analysis
|
10.1.
|
Key Findings
|
10.2.
|
Market Outlook
|
10.3.
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
10.4.
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
10.4.1.
|
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
|
10.4.2.
|
Pricing Trends
|
10.4.3.
|
Analogue Assessment
|
10.4.4.
|
Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes
|
10.5.
|
Total Market Sizes of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Indications in the 7MM
|
10.6.
|
The United States Market Size
|
10.6.1.
|
Total Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies in the United States
|
10.6.2.
|
Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Indication in the United States
|
10.6.3.
|
Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Therapies in the United States
|
10.7.
|
EU4 and the UK
|
10.7.1.
|
Total Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
10.7.2.
|
Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Indications in EU4 and the UK
|
10.7.3.
|
Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
10.8.
|
Japan
|
10.8.1.
|
Total Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies Inhibitors in Japan
|
10.8.2.
|
Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Indications in Japan
|
10.8.3.
|
Market Size of BAFF- and APRIL-targeted Therapies by Therapies in Japan
|
11.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
12.
|
KOL Views
|
13.
|
Unmet Needs
|
14.
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
15.
|
Appendix
|
15.1.
|
Bibliography
|
15.2.
|
Report Methodology
|
16.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
17.
|
Disclaimer
|
18.
|
About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP
