Breakthrough T1D Joins Diabetes Leaders At The American Diabetes Association 85Th Scientific Sessions To Highlight Research Advancements

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, gathered with researchers, diabetes professionals, and other leaders in T1D at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, where Breakthrough T1D scientists, clinicians, and Breakthrough T1D-funded researchers presented research results and led crucial conversations that will improve the lives of people with T1D while driving toward cures for the disease.

Held June 20-23 in Chicago, Illinois, the ADA Scientific Sessions is one of the largest diabetes conferences in the world. Breakthrough T1D-supported research has been highlighted at this annual event since the organization started funding research in the 1970s.

"The American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions highlights the latest advancements in type 1 diabetes research and treatments from the brightest minds in the field and demonstrates the tremendous progress being made on the path to cures for the disease," said Breakthrough T1D CEO Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D. "While we know that the burden of living with type 1 diabetes is substantial, I'm encouraged each year by the collective innovation and commitment presented at the conference. As the leader in type 1 diabetes research, Breakthrough T1D is proud to fund and support so many of the scientists and experts who are driving the critical research needed to accelerate breakthroughs that will improve the lives of those living with type 1 diabetes and one day allow us to walk away from the disease."

Breakthrough T1D leaders participated in several presentations and panel discussions, presenting important data and perspectives about Breakthrough T1D's mission priority areas and the research advancements that benefit those with T1D. Breakthrough T1D Chief Scientific Officer Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., spoke about cell therapies, Breakthrough T1D Research Director Jonathan Rosen, Ph.D., led a session on cardiovascular complications in T1D, Breakthrough T1D Vice President of Medical Affairs, Anastasia Albanese-O'Neill, Ph.D., APRN, CDCES, participated in a panel about women in diabetes professions, and Breakthrough T1D Research Scientist, Courtney Ackeifi, Ph.D., presented Breakthrough T1D's perspective at the Symposium ADJUnct Semaglutide Treatment in Type 1 Diabetes (ADJUST-T1D) Trial Outcomes. Other Breakthrough T1D leaders presented at poster sessions and events surrounding the conference that covered health policy issues in T1D, ways to include the patient voice and expand clinical trial participation, the promise of cell therapies, the importance of the Special Diabetes Program, a federally funded program that provides $160 million annually for T1D research, and more.

Key research highlights from the sessions include:



Vertex Pharmaceuticals shared additional results on the phase I/II clinical trial of zimislecel, also known as VX-880, their manufactured islet cell therapy that requires immunosuppression. All 12 participants with T1D who received the full dose of cells eliminated severe hypoglycemic events and had an HbA1c hemoglobin level of less than 7%, meeting the trial's primary endpoints. These individuals achieved more than 70% of time in the target glucose range within 6 months and improved further at the 365-day mark. Notably, 10 of the 12 participants (83%) achieved insulin therapy independence and were not using exogenous insulin at day 365. Breakthrough T1D's support for Doug Melton, whose proprietary lab-created beta cells are now being advanced by Vertex, goes back decades .

Sana Biotechnology gave an update on the individual with T1D who received a transplant of deceased donor islets that were gene-edited with Sana's Hypoimmune (HIP) technology. HIP technology makes the cells immune-evasive, meaning they are not destroyed by the body's immune system. This therapy does not require the use of immunosuppressives. According to the six-month data, the transplanted islets are safe and well-tolerated, remain undetected by the immune system, and continue to make insulin in response to high blood glucose levels. Sana is working toward applying HIP technology to manufactured islets as a scalable treatment for T1D. A presentation on ADJUnct Semaglutide Treatment in Type 1 Diabetes (ADJUST-T1D) trial outcomes demonstrated that the use of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, as an adjunctive, non-insulin therapy helped individuals living with T1D and obesity and using automated insulin delivery systems to keep their blood glucose levels in the target range and achieve weight loss. Those in the study reported no incidences of diabetic ketoacidosis or hypoglycemia, and the drug was well-tolerated and safe. These results add to the body of evidence on the safety and efficacy of semaglutide for people with T1D.

More information about T1D research shared at ADA and Breakthrough T1D-funded research and presentations can be found on Breakthrough T1D's website .

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

