Auto Industry Veteran Al Nordin Rejoins Traxtion

TraXtion announces that auto industry veteran Al Nordin has rejoined the company as General Manager of Aftermarket

- Al NordinDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TraXtion announces that auto industry veteran Al Nordin has rejoined the company as General Manager of Aftermarket , where he will lead the aftermarket and fleet service areas. Nordin previously worked at TraXtion from 2015 to 2021 as the Executive Vice President of Business Development, where he played a key role in commercializing the company's technology portfolio.“The entire team and I are proud to welcome Al back to the TraXtion team,” said Brad Kokesh, President and Chief Operating Officer of TraXtion.“His experience and understanding of our customers, combined with his leadership, will help our company and clients grow their business by capturing more of the $90 billion in revenue that tires bring to aftermarket providers. His return is a win-win for our company and our customers. He will help us scale and bring our solutions to even more providers so they, in turn, can help their customers get the right repairs and tires so they can run safely on the road.”Nordin has over 25 years of auto industry experience, including OEM relations, aftermarket sales channels, and hardware solutions. In his new role at TraXtion, Nordin will oversee market growth strategies for the company's GrooveSpec, WheelSpec and DamageSpex platforms, which are the proprietary vehicle inspection technologies that help service providers, tire retailers, and fleet managers measure tire health, wheel alignment, and damage. Nordin's background includes leadership roles in automotive and A.I. cloud-based solutions, where he led business growth in multiple commercial sectors, including at Fallbrook Technologies, Newgen Results, and as CEO of JackFinder Oy.“I'm excited to rejoin TraXtion at such a transformative time,” said Nordin.“The company's innovations in tire health diagnostics are solving real problems for retailers and fleets while connecting their consumers and operators through actionable data. I am eager to help drive widespread adoption and continue building trust through transparency and technology.”To learn more about TraXtion products and its mission to help dealers capture more in their service lane, visitAbout TraXtionTraXtion has provided customers with state-of-the-art optic tire diagnostic systems that have revolutionized tire management and loyalty for over a decade. TraXtion prides itself on its expertise and commitment to excellence by constantly innovating and evolving solutions to provide the best possible experience for dealers, partners and customers. To learn more, visitContact: Patrick Mendoza, ...###

