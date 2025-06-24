Splashtop Named A Grid® Leader In Fifteen G2 Summer 2025 Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 65 badges earned across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Remote Support, Service Desk, and Remote Desktop.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop has achieved Grid® Leader status in fifteen G2 Summer Grid Reports, with 65 total badges earned across multiple major software categories. This includes 17 first-time recognitions and strong momentum in Endpoint Management and Patch Management segments, validating Splashtop's move into the endpoint management market earlier this year. The company aims to simplify IT modernization with solutions for securing, monitoring, and managing devices in a hybrid work environment.

G2 is a trusted resource for buyers comparing B2B software, and its Grid® Reports1 are based on direct feedback from real users, who rate vendors on key factors like ease of use, implementation time, return on investment, and usability. G2 applies a rigorous, data-driven methodology to determine its Grid Reports, using customer reviews and verified third-party sources.

Grid Leaders are companies with the highest market presence and customer satisfaction, with products that must consistently deliver results across a broad range of use cases. Splashtop achieved Grid Leader status in multiple core categories, including Endpoint Management, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Remote Support, Service Desk, and Remote Desktop. In Patch Management, the company was named a High Performer and earned additional recognition for its fast setup, ease of use, and user adoption.

Demonstrated Value & Efficiency for IT Teams of All Sizes

Behind these recognitions are measurable outcomes that IT leaders can use to evaluate vendors. In the Endpoint Management Grid, Splashtop had the lowest implementation time of vendors evaluated, averaging just 0.3 months to go live. G2's Mid-Market Return on Investment (ROI) analysis also found that customers recover their investment in just four months, one of the fastest payback periods on the Grid. Splashtop also ranked in the top sixth percentile for estimated ROI , cumulatively demonstrating the exceptional value Splashtop delivers.

Similarly, in the RMM category, Splashtop earned top marks for implementation speed, user adoption, and usability across mid-market and small-business segments. The Patch Management category further highlighted Splashtop's accessibility and positive customer experience, with badges for easiest setup, easiest to use, and easiest to do business with.

G2's analysis found that Splashtop earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS)2 of between 91 and 94 for both Endpoint Management and Remote Support , depending on the size of the organization, indicating exceptional loyalty and value delivered among resource constrained IT teams.

“We're honored to be recognized as a Leader across so many critical categories in G2's Summer 2025 Grid Reports,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Splashtop.“These results speak to the trust IT professionals place in us to deliver secure, modern tools that are efficient, cost-effective, and easy to manage. At a time when IT teams are asked to do more with less, we're proud to be the vendor that makes that possible.”

Splashtop's Autonomous Endpoint Management solution delivers intelligent automation including real-time patching, vulnerability scanning, and ring-based policy management, helping to prevent zero-day threats and reduce overhead. As a powerful complement to Microsoft Intune , Splashtop AEM accelerates patch times and extends the value of existing investments while offering an affordable, scalable alternative to more complex RMM tools.

Splashtop's Autonomous Endpoint Management solution was named earlier this month as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools 3. For more information on Splashtop's award-winning remote support and endpoint management solutions, please visit Splashtop.com , or read reviews directly from customers on .

References & Disclosures

2 Net Promoter Score ranges from -100 to +100. Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

3 Gartner, Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools , Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, 13 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA ), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

