Rhode Island Commerce Collaborates With Saks Fifth Avenue To Offer Luxury Shoppers A New Experience Highlighting The Ocean State

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce - the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island-is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with the iconic, leading name in luxury fashion, Saks Fifth Avenue , to bring the charm and elegance of Providence and Newport to Saks Fifth Avenue's New York flagship and its Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles stores through a combination of window and in-store displays. This partnership aims to highlight Rhode Island's rich cultural heritage, historic architecture and coastal beauty, offering a unique and luxurious experience for shoppers and visitors alike.

Saks Fifth Avenue's New York City flagship will feature meticulously designed window displays inspired by the iconic landmarks and scenic vistas of Providence and Newport. From the cobblestone streets and historic buildings of Providence to the opulent Gilded Age mansions and picturesque waterfronts of Newport, these displays will transport viewers to some of Rhode Island's most iconic destinations. Imagery of the window displays can be viewed here .

In addition to the captivating window displays, select Saks Fifth Avenue locations - Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles - will feature in-store displays that immerse customers in the Rhode Island experience. These installations will bring the nautical and artistic lifestyles of Rhode Island to life through a preeminent assortment and expert curation by Saks Fifth Avenue, offering a taste of the state's vibrant culture and creativity.

The Rhode Island-themed windows displays are on display now until July 2; the in-store displays will run from July 1 through July 30, 2025. Visitors are encouraged to experience the artistry and craftsmanship that define Rhode Island's unique charm.

"Partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue allows us to showcase the beauty and sophistication of Rhode Island to everyone who passes by their iconic windows every day," said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner . "This collaboration not only highlights our state's stunning landscapes and rich culture, but it also helps drive tourism, which plays an important role in strengthening Rhode Island's economy."

Through this partnership, Rhode Island and Saks Fifth Avenue are thrilled to pay homage to the Ocean State's long history as a preferred vacation destination to discerning and sophisticated travelers for more than a century. Shop an assortment of looks inspired by the destination at saks/rhodeisland .

About Rhode Island Commerce

Rhode Island Commerce is the official full-service, economic development organization for the State of Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to .

For Media inquiries:

Rhode Island Commerce

Chandler Redding

[email protected]

SOURCE Rhode Island Commerce

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED