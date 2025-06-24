Columbia Marking Tools Donates Custom Hand Stamps To Support Warrior Golf Academy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHESTERFIELD, Mich., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Marking Tools (CMT), a leader in industrial part marking solutions, is proud to announce its support of the, a faith-based initiative that empowers veterans, first responders, and individuals in need through the game of golf.

Founded by military veterans Jonathan Sessa, Bill Poirier, and Ross McKendrick, the Warrior Golf Academy is dedicated to helping service members transition to civilian life by offering mentorship, career training, and a community rooted in faith. Through golf and hands-on vocational experiences, WGA aims to restore confidence, instill purpose, and foster healing among its participants.

As part of their mission, the Academy sought to incorporate hand marking into their events, allowing veterans to personalize golf-related items such as wedges, bag tags, ball markers, and challenge coins. Columbia Marking Tools stepped in to support this effort by donating a Made in USA R Buster hand stamp set , designed specifically for high-quality marking on metal.

The custom set includes patriotic stamps featuring an Eagle , American Flag , and MADE IN USA design-symbols that carry deep meaning for the veterans involved. These tools allow participants to create lasting mementos while learning a practical skill.

“CMT is proud to support those who've served,” said Michelle Krembel, President, Columbia Marking Tools.“Providing high-quality American-made tools to empower veterans is more than a donation-it's a way to give back and be part of their journey toward healing and renewed purpose.”

Manufactured entirely in the USA, the R Buster hand stamp set reflects CMT's commitment to quality, community, and country.

