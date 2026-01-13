​​Ether Price Update: ETH Trades Sideways Amid Macro Uncertainty

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Ether stays sidelined

​Since the beginning of 2026, Ether's (ETH) price action has been relatively muted as the token continues to consolidate after a challenging finish to 2025.

​ETH has traded around the $3000 – $3300 range, suggesting that short-term momentum remains constrained even as broader cryptocurrency markets stabilise.

​Analysts have attributed this cautious price behaviour to lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, mixed institutional flows and the absence of a clear breakout catalyst, leading many traders to adopt range-bound strategies.

​Market observers highlight that Ethereum's broader structural narrative extends beyond immediate price trends, with several indicators pointing to strengthening fundamentals.

​Fundamental and macro-driven analysis continues to play a pivotal role in how investors interpret Ethereum's path forward. Broader 2026 forecasts emphasise that institutional adoption, regulatory clarity and continued network development remain critical drivers of Ether's long-term outlook. Many analysts argue that despite price stagnation early in the year, these interrelated factors could set the stage for a more sustained recovery later in the cycle, with ETH's expanding role in tokenisation and real-world applications offering structural support.

​A broader survey of Ethereum price expectations for 2026 finds a wide range of scenarios, reflecting both optimism and caution among market participants.

​Some industry commentators see structural growth potential tied to institutional adoption and the proliferation of decentralised applications and layer-2 solutions, while others emphasise the risk that price momentum could remain subdued in the face of macroeconomic headwinds and cautious capital allocation patterns.

​These divergent forecasts underscore the degree of uncertainty that still surrounds Ether's performance this year.

​Ethereum's technical evolution and ecosystem growth are also central to its outlook, with ongoing upgrades and scaling improvements expected to influence long-term adoption and utility.

​Commentary on Ethereum's development roadmap highlights that the network has already delivered significant improvements - including past upgrades that enhanced data availability and staking dynamics - and is poised for further enhancements aimed at reducing fees and increasing capacity. These upgrades are seen as essential for bolstering Ethereum's competitive position among smart contract platforms.

​Despite these positives, prominent analysts have cautioned that Ether may not reach new all-time highs in 2026, at least not without strong macro support or a breakout in broader risk assets.

​Taken together, the news flow and analysis since the start of 2026 portray Ether as a market at a crossroads. Short-term price action has been range-bound and lacklustre, reflecting a broader wait-and-see stance among traders. At the same time, fundamental developments - including institutional interest, ongoing protocol upgrades and long-term structural adoption - underpin a narrative that could support renewed momentum if liquidity conditions improve and macro risk appetite returns. How these forces interact through the coming months is likely to determine whether Ether transitions from consolidation to a clearer uptrend.

​​Ether bearish case:

​Ether has been sideways trading in a low volatility and tight trading range ever since coming off its early January $3306.78 high. The cryptocurrency has so far managed to stay above its 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $3025.49, though. Together with the 7 December and late December lows at $2925.33 - $2888.14 it may offer interim support, if tested that is.

​The short-term outlook thus remains neutral for now but a fall through the Sunday 7 December low at $2925.33 would likely lead to the bears being back in control with the $2800 region perhaps being reached.

​Ether bullish case:

​For Ether's sideways trend to turn into a bullish one, it needs to overcome last week's $3306.78 high for it to head towards the $3447.01 December peak. If bettered, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $3636.43 may also be reached in this scenario.

​​Short-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 6 January high at $3306.78.

​​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while above the November low at $2622.43 but below the $3447.01 December peak.

​Ether daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.