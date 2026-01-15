Karuna Abhiyan: Gujarat's Statewide Compassion Initiative Saves Over 4,900 Birds

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (IANS) Gujarat's Karuna Abhiyan, a flagship state initiative aimed at rescuing and treating injured birds during Uttarayan when hundreds of kites are flown across the state on Makar Sankranti, has recorded significant success this year.

According to Minister Harsh Sanghavi, a total of 5,439 birds were treated across the state up to January 14, 2026, and 4,937 of them - nearly 91 per cent - were successfully saved.

The campaign, which mobilises veterinarians, volunteers and emergency response teams, focusses on giving injured birds a second chance at life during the kite-flying season, when incidents of bird injuries typically surge.

The minister described Karuna Abhiyan as“a unique initiative for compassion towards living beings,” highlighting its growing impact and statewide reach.

Gujarat has built a robust and multi-layered framework to protect wildlife and safeguard animals through a mix of policy, conservation programmes, rescue networks and community-driven initiatives.

The state is home to India's only population of Asiatic lions, protected through the internationally-recognised Gir Conservation Project, which includes habitat restoration, anti-poaching patrols, radio-collaring, wildlife corridors and scientific monitoring.

Gujarat also operates a strong network of Wildlife Rescue and Rapid Response Units, supported by the Forest Department, NGOs and trained volunteers who respond to animal injuries, human–wildlife conflict and emergencies.

Initiatives like the Karuna Abhiyan mobilise veterinarians and thousands of volunteers each year during kite-flying season to rescue injured birds, while specialised centres such as the Jivdaya Charitable Trust, Forest Department hospitals and wildlife rehabilitation centres provide round-the-clock medical care.

The state has also expanded protected areas, including marine national parks, wetlands, desert ecosystems and community conservation zones, focussing on species such as lions, leopards, wild asses, flamingos and marine life along the Gulf of Kutch.

Gujarat's policies emphasise awareness campaigns, strict anti-poaching enforcement, habitat improvement, rescue hotlines, and partnerships with NGOs, universities and local communities, making it one of India's most active states in wildlife protection and animal welfare.