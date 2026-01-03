Mirzapur 4 To Panchayat 5: New Seasons Of 6 Hit Web Series To Stream In 2026

Mirzapur Season 4, Panchayat Season 5, and six more popular web series are set to return in 2026. Fans are excited to binge-watch new seasons on OTT platforms across genres.

In 2026, popular web series like Mirzapur 4, Farzi 2, Panchayat 5, and Gullak 5 are set to stream on OTT platforms, exciting fans with new seasons, returning casts, and fresh, binge-worthy stories across genres.

Fans of Mirzapur are eagerly waiting for the fourth season, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2026. The show will bring back Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi, continuing its mix of action, crime, and drama that made it a fan favorite.

After the huge success of Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, viewers are looking forward to its second season. Farzi 2 is expected to release in 2026 on Jio Hotstar, promising more thrills, plot twists, and stellar performances from its star-studded cast.

Gullak, the beloved family drama series, is set to return with season 5 on Sony LIV in 2026. Fans can expect the same nostalgic charm, relatable stories, and heartfelt performances that made previous seasons a hit among viewers of all ages.

Panchayat fans have a lot to look forward to, as season 5 is expected in 2026 on Prime Video. Jitendra Kumar will reprise his role, along with the original cast, continuing the humorous yet emotional depiction of small-town life that viewers have loved.

Kohrra, starring Barun Sobti, will return with season 2 in 2026 on Netflix. This time, Mona Singh will join the cast, adding new dynamics to the thriller series. Fans are excited to see more suspense, mystery, and gripping storytelling in the upcoming season.