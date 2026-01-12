Queen Visits Hikma Pharmaceuticals In Al Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al Salt, January 12 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited Hikma Pharmaceuticals site in Al Salt on Monday, where she met with its employees and learned about the company's initiatives in women empowerment.According to a statement from the Queen's office, Her Majesty was welcomed at the site by Hikma Chair and Chief Executive Officer Said Darwazah, Chief Operating Officer for MENA Tareq Darwazeh, MENA Government Affairs Advisor Salah Mawajdeh, MENA VP of Business Development and Alliance Management Kareem Darwazah and Hikma's Al Salt Site Director Faris Mawajdeh.The company's team briefed Queen Rania on efforts to foster an inclusive workplace and promote gender parity in science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM).This includes establishing the Hikma Women's Network mentoring and networking platform, the Dare to Dream Big speaker series, and the Hikma Women in Science group, which highlights women's contributions to science.According to the statement, Her Majesty lauded the company's efforts to create opportunities for women and to encourage them to pursue careers in the sciences. She expressed her pride in Jordanian women's progress, noting their invaluable contributions to major companies in every field.??During her visit, the Queen spoke to women from across the company's departments, who shared their professional success stories during their work at Hikma.She toured the site's facilities, making a stop at the Quality Control laboratory, where she learned about the testing procedures and measures implemented to ensure all pharmaceutical products meet the highest predefined quality standards.Hikma was founded in Jordan in 1978 by the late Samih Taleb Darwazah, who was known in his lifetime as a strong advocate for women in the workplace.Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has facilities across North America, the MENA region, and Europe.For 45 years, Hikma has been manufacturing high-quality medicines and making them accessible to people. Today, women represent 36% of Hikma's global workforce, and 28% of its workforce in Jordan, according to the statement.