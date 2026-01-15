Real Estate Trading Exceeds QAR 371 Million Last Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from January 4-8, 2026 reached QAR 314,535,182.

Meanwhile the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QAR 56,817,055, bringing the total trading value for the week to QAR 371.352 million.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant land, residences, commercial shops, a hotel, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, Al Shamal, the areas of Lusail 69, Al Wukair, The Pearl, Legtaifiya, Ghar Thuailib, Al Khuraij, and Al Mashaf.

Additionally, the volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration has exceeded QAR 395 million during the period from Dec. 28, 2025 to Jan. 1, 2026.