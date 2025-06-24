403
UK, Ukraine Reveal Joint Drone Deal
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has revealed plans to collaborate with Ukraine on the co-production of military drones.
During a press briefing in London on Monday, following discussions with Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer praised the agreement as a “first of its kind” and emphasized it marked a “massive step forward” in providing defense support to Kiev.
President Zelensky characterized the move as “historic.”
Russia has consistently portrayed Britain as a major instigator of the current conflict.
Although neither leader shared concrete information about the arrangement, both suggested that Ukrainian defense firms will gain from access to British combat-related technology.
Zelensky’s visit to the UK this week included a meeting with Starmer and an appearance at an event organized by the Chatham House policy institute.
In his remarks, Zelensky spoke about the development of “long-distance drones.”
Notably, a drone of this type struck a residential building near Moscow early Tuesday.
