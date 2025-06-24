Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK, Ukraine Reveal Joint Drone Deal

2025-06-24 09:33:05
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has revealed plans to collaborate with Ukraine on the co-production of military drones.

During a press briefing in London on Monday, following discussions with Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer praised the agreement as a “first of its kind” and emphasized it marked a “massive step forward” in providing defense support to Kiev.

President Zelensky characterized the move as “historic.”

Russia has consistently portrayed Britain as a major instigator of the current conflict.

Although neither leader shared concrete information about the arrangement, both suggested that Ukrainian defense firms will gain from access to British combat-related technology.

Zelensky’s visit to the UK this week included a meeting with Starmer and an appearance at an event organized by the Chatham House policy institute.

In his remarks, Zelensky spoke about the development of “long-distance drones.”

Notably, a drone of this type struck a residential building near Moscow early Tuesday.

