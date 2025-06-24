Cdata Partners With SAP To Enhance Enterprise-Grade Embedded Data Connectivity With SAP Business Data Cloud

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software , a global leader in data connectivity, today announced an expansion of its partnership with SAP focused on SAP Business Data Cloud–a fully managed SaaS solution that unifies and governs all SAP data and seamlessly connects with third-party data. The collaboration aims to help customers connect to the data they care about most, by providing seamless, real-time access to the external data sources that modern enterprises depend on–without requiring data replication or custom code.

Enabling Immediate, Self-Service Data Access

CData's embeddable connectors provide direct, enterprise-grade integration to critical third-party platforms. Through the partnership, customers can access data, whether stored in cloud services, on-prem databases, or productivity tools, through a consistent, SQL-based interface.

By embedding CData connectors into SAP Business Data Cloud, SAP can provide its customers with access to non-SAP data, and improve their time-to-insight across AI, analytics, and operational workloads.

Driving the Shift Toward Open, AI-Ready Data

"This partnership builds on our earlier work with SAP Signavio," said Manish Patel, Chief Product Officer, CData. "We've seen firsthand how critical it is for enterprises to connect to the data that lives outside their core systems, whether in cloud warehouses, productivity apps, or legacy infrastructure. As AI strategies move from experimentation to execution, the ability to integrate diverse data quickly and securely is becoming a competitive necessity. That's where CData comes in."

CData's connector infrastructure helps ensure that every integration point meets the speed, security, and scale demands of AI-driven environments.

The expanded partnership comes at a time of significant growth for CData's Embedded business, which has seen increased demand from software providers looking to offer connectivity to a growing variety of data sources. This momentum is fueled by the rising need for AI-ready data and the pressure on software providers to deliver immediate, self-service access to the data sources their users prioritize.

CData's market leadership was recently validated by its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This recognition reflects the differentiated business outcomes CData delivers to customers through its comprehensive connectivity solutions and integration capabilities.

This announcement follows CData's strategic growth funding of approximately $350 million led by Warburg Pincus, with participation from Accel, announced in June 2024. The investment has allowed CData to accelerate its mission of simplifying data connectivity for enterprises, users, and applications through continued investments in operations, product development, and go-to-market strategy.

About CData Software

CData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at or reach a representative via email at [email protected] .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

