Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Train From Odesa To Zaporizhzhia Damaged In Russian Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-06-24 07:59:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of Russia's terrorist strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was damaged,” the report said.

Rescue workers and ambulance crews quickly arrived at the scene.

It is noted that passengers were quickly taken to shelters, as the air raid alert in the region continues.

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock in Dnipro to transfer passengers and deliver them to Zaporizhzhia.

A video filmed by one of the train passengers at the moment of the strike appeared on social media. The footage shows that there was a powerful explosion and that there are injured people.

Warning! Profanity!

