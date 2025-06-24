Pavegen Steps Up For Climate Change As It Launches New Crowdfund Campaign With Three Iconic London Activations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pavegen , the award-winning global cleantech pioneers, has today unveiled three new interactive installations at iconic London spaces as it announces its latest crowdfunding campaign.

The“Step Up for Climate Change” project will see Pavegen technology installed at 22 Bishopsgate, Old Spitalfields Market and the Wimbledon Tennis Championships over the next fortnight. These public-facing installations will transform everyday movement into measurable climate change with Pavegen, in partnership with reforestation company, Evergreen, pledging to plant a tree for every 200 footsteps recorded. The campaign aims to generate enough clean energy over the campaign to plant a forest the size of Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court.

By turning movement into momentum, every office worker, commuter, tourist, or sports fan will be part of a collective act of climate action. Using kinetic energy, combined with real-time data the campaign will show how every step has the power to generate clean electricity, plant trees, and inspire change.

Each installation will feature:

. Kinetic Energy Floor: Converting footsteps into renewable energy in real time to light up LEDs

. Live Dashboard & LED Feedback: Tracking collective energy generation and tree-planting progress

. Campaign Signage & Digital Screens: Animated visual storytelling and live stats to show progress

. QR Code Integration: Links to tree-planting map and information about the Pavegen crowdfund

. Tree Planting Location: Trees will be planted in emerging markets via Evertreen

Pavegen will also be launching its latest crowdfund, to support continued growth and capitalise on the global smart city market which is projected to be worth $4.76 trillion by 2030. As a leading market player in the sector, Pavegen leads a new cleantech category with patented technology, hybrid kinetic & solar power and AI engagement, creating a defensible global cleantech platform. It is now focused on accelerating the development of the Agentic AI platform to drive growth, unlocking new opportunities for large scale deployments across Giga projects in the Middle East and new urban developments in Asia and the USA.

Laurence Kemball-Cook, CEO and founder of Pavegen, said of the campaign:“Our mission has always been to transform how our cities harness renewable energy and empower communities through the power of a human footstep. One billion footsteps later and we can see Pavegen tech in 45 countries in some of the world's most iconic spaces, including, the world's longest linear walkway at Sports Boulevard in Saudi Arabia, a dancefloor in Trafalgar Square and now Wimbledon. We have partnered with huge corporations such as Ford, UEFA and Westfield - organisations that understand the importance of engaging with our environment, through the power of people.

“As a business, we never stop innovating, launching our new Solar+ product offering 100%+ more energy, and enhancing our core product to reduce our carbon footprint and cut materials by 30%. Our latest crowdfund is geared to helping us drive further global growth and new AI integrations to harness the insight and engagement with our platform to help cities and brands measure, improve and reward action in real-time. Our success has been down to the power of people and their love for and engagement with our technology - around the world. We want Pavegen fans, in partnership with our institutional investors such as Hinduja Group and Tamar Capital to be a part of our future success and sustainability mission.”

Crowdfund investors will join a consortium of global institutional and royal family investors, including Hinduja Group & Tamar Capital with blue-chip, public and government customers in over 45 countries, including Google, Siemens, Intel, Saudi-Aramco, Network Rail, Ford, Volvo, NFL and the US and Saudi Governments.

The Pavegen public crowdfund opens on Crowdcube from 30th June - 14th July with early access from 25th June

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

