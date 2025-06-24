Aidkit Appoints Hannah Burke As Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran public sector strategist will lead partnership engagement and revenue growth for AidKit's fast-growing aid distribution platform

DENVER, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit , a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs effectively and transparently, today announced the appointment of Hannah Burke as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Burke will lead AidKit's Partnerships and Partner Success teams to advance the company's mission to modernize public benefits delivery at scale.

"Hannah has repeatedly turned visionary ideas into real-world impact for millions of people," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "Her track record of scaling technology that meets communities where they are, whether improving access to health services or streamlining state systems, makes her the right leader to guide AidKit's next phase of growth and increase our impact for communities across the U.S."

Before AidKit, Burke served as Vice President of Public Sector at Color Health, a healthcare technology company that partners with public and private organizations to deliver preventive care and health services. At Color Health, she oversaw large-scale, public health programs for state, local and federal agencies. Before Color, she led government partnerships at digital credentialing startup Merit and held Chief of Staff and other leadership positions for numerous nonprofits, mayoral administrations and political campaigns. Originally from London, Burke now resides in Washington, D.C., with her family.

Burke joins AidKit during a period of strong momentum for the company. In recent months, AidKit secured $8.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate product development and client expansion, launched AidKit Essentials , a rapid-deployment toolkit for local governments and nonprofits and was selected to administer Los Angeles County's Small Business and Worker Relief Funds . The company also partnered with GiveDirectly to pilot AI-powered automation that reduces backlogs in public benefits enrollment and played a key role in delivering Illinois' Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot -the largest publicly funded program of its kind in U.S. history-as well as Cook County's 2025 Homeowners Relief Fund , one of the first large-scale efforts by a local government to provide direct payments in response to rising property tax burdens.

"AidKit has transformed how aid can be delivered-faster, more securely, and with genuine empathy," said Burke. "I'm excited to join a mission-driven team that proves modern technology can strengthen public trust while getting help to the people who need it most."

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. AidKit's secure technology platform is designed to address the complex challenges of large-scale aid and benefits distribution. It automates workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, either as an all-in-one platform or through adaptable modular solutions to meet the unique needs of each initiative. With integrated fraud prevention and real-time caseload management tools, the platform ensures programs operate with precision, compliance and accountability while safeguarding sensitive data. Drawing on a proven track record of successful implementations, AidKit delivers comprehensive support that expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partner agencies. Whether deploying disaster relief programs or accelerating benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit, a woman-led company, has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processing 500,000+ applications and distributing $300 million in aid to more than 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit .

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit

