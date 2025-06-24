Cribl Appoints Mike Kourey To Its Board Of Directors As Audit Committee Chair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned financial leader joins Cribl as it expands its product portfolio, accelerates market transformation, and builds a generational company

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has appointed Mike Kourey to its board of directors as audit committee chair. A recognized financial leader with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the technology industry, Kourey joins existing Cribl board members Max Gazor, general partner at CRV, Patrick Grady, partner at Sequoia Capital, Michael McBride, general partner at GV (Google Ventures), Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Cribl, and Ledion Bitincka, CTO and Co-Founder at Cribl.

Kourey joins Cribl's board of directors as more enterprises, including 50% of Fortune 100 companies, leverage Cribl's suite of products to transform telemetry data management and modernize their IT and security strategies. In January 2025, the company announced it surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) , growing ARR by more than 70 percent year-over-year (YoY). This followed Cribl's $319 million oversubscribed Series E round in August of 2024, which brought its valuation to over $3.5 billion.

“Since our founding in 2018, Cribl has experienced unprecedented growth and is entering a pivotal stage of our corporate trajectory. It is a privilege to welcome Mike to our board of directors,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl.“With deep financial expertise and proven track record of scaling hypergrowth companies, Mike will play a critical role in steering Cribl's strategic growth initiatives and expanding market reach as we remain hyper focused on solving real, every day telemetry data challenges for IT and security professionals.”

“Having worked in the tech industry for over three decades, I recognize firsthand the immense value Cribl delivers to enterprise customers, as evidenced by becoming one of the fastest-growing infrastructure software companies of our time,” said Mike Kourey, Cribl board member.“What sets Cribl apart is not just its customers first mindset and visionary product strategy, but the operational discipline and execution behind it. That combination is what drives durable value, and I'm excited to support the company during this next phase of growth.”

Kourey is a seasoned technology executive with extensive experience as a chief financial officer (CFO), board member, and audit chair for both public and private companies. He has successfully led five companies through IPO, including Aruba Networks, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Polycom, RingCentral, and Riverbed Technology. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer (CFO) of Dialpad, an AI-driven communications intelligence company, and is currently a board member for several hypergrowth startups.

Cribl's market impact has been recognized by several prestigious industry accolades, including the Wing Venture Capital Enterprise Tech 30 and Forbes Cloud 100 , Fortune Cyber 60 , Redpoint InfraRed 100 , and Notable Capital's Rising in Cyber for two consecutive years.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

