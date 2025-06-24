Namibia Crowned Champions Of Inaugural UAE Netball Cup 2025 In Dubai



Singapore finish runners-up while Kenya claims third place Unique tournament reinforces Dubai's rise as a global hub for netball

Dubai, UAE – June 22, 2025: Namibia emerged victorious at the inaugural Dubai Holding Community Management UAE Netball Cup 2025, following a thrilling final held at Al Nasr Sports Hall in Dubai.

The landmark tournament marked a major step forward for international netball in the Middle East and reinforced Dubai's growing reputation as a world-class host for elite women's sports as well.

The week-long event welcomed six national teams ranked between 18th and 30th in the World Netball standings: Namibia (20), Singapore (19), Kenya (25), Ireland (18), the UAE (23), and the United States (30).

Namibia clinched the title with an exciting 62–53 win over Singapore in the final. Kenya secured third place after defeating Ireland 46-37, while the UAE Falcons impressed home fans with a fluent 65-48 victory over the United States to finish fifth.

The UAE Falcons showcased both skill and determination throughout the tournament, fielding a dynamic squad that blended experienced players with emerging talent developed through the nation's U17 and U21 pathways. Their performance earned admiration from spectators and provided a valuable boost to the team's international ranking.

As an officially sanctioned World Netball event, the UAE Netball Cup 2025 highlighted the sport's increasing global competitiveness and its accelerating growth in the Middle East. With six international teams competing in Dubai, the tournament added a dynamic new chapter to the city's sporting calendar and strengthened regional momentum behind women's sports.

The awards ceremony was attended by His Excellency Saeed Harib, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; Abdelrahim Al Hashimi, Chairman of the UAE Netball Federation; Francis Jiani, CEO of Dubai Holding Community Management; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, alongside a large crowd of passionate supporters.

Susanne Skelding, Founder of Active Netball, commented:“This tournament has been a dream in the making for many years, and to see it come to life on this scale is incredibly special. The standard of competition has been outstanding, and it's a true testament to how far netball has come in the UAE. Hosting six international teams here in Dubai shows the strength of our ambition and the passion within our community. I'm so proud of the UAE Falcons and of everyone who helped make this event a success - it's a huge step forward for the sport in the region.”

Organised by the UAE Netball Federation in partnership with Falcon and Associates and Dubai Sports Council and proudly supported by Title Sponsor Dubai Holding Community Management, the tournament received additional backing from The Entertainer, Cognita Schools, Rove Hotels, Dubai Duty Free, and Mediclinic Middle East - all of whom contributed to delivering a world-class experience for players, officials and fans.